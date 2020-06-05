I was scrolling through my feed when I came across a page called Anti Feminist Apparels. It is run by an openly sexist entrepreneur and self-proclaimed leader of neo-masculinity, Yogi Oabs.

Along with his page, he aims to 'reform' women and teach them how to behave.

Infamous for propagating his extremely problematic sexist thoughts that blame women for getting raped, this caveman claims to coach people on 'traditional masculinity'.

Rape does have to do with a woman's actions! She is responsible for going to the bar, getting blackout drunk, bringing a guy home, and being loose! Rape doesn't happen as much to traditional women! #stoplyingaboutrape #stoprapingwomen https://t.co/Y7QcN2INjf — YogiOabs (@yogioabs) June 1, 2020

He also believes that "masculinity isn't toxic, lack of it is".

Giving his two cents (read: fuck logic) on his website, this man believes that with his misogynistic powers, he can transform and 'construct' any woman into being an obedient slave.

My area of expertise is in constructing the obedient, submissive housewife. It is commonly assumed that these women are slaves.

Just to be clear, this man basking in the 'glory' of patriarchal norms and somehow trying to reinforce that men are the superior sex, is the walking-talking specimen of why we need to start raising our boys right.

If you were raped as a child, I am truly sorry and he deserves jailtime.



If you get blackout drunk, have sex but falsely accuse a guy of rape, you also deserve jailtime.



There are many terrible things in the world and rape isn’t a black-and-white issue. — YogiOabs (@yogioabs) June 4, 2020

And I am just going to put this out there if someone is still confused. Rape by definition is a forceful sexual act without consent. Whether sober or not, a NO IS A NO.

So let me get this straight, a woman is supposed to watch 'what she wears' because a man can't bear to fathom the fact that a woman has the choice to dress for herself? Or is it because men are not responsible enough to keep it in their pants?

Any woman that thinks rape is 100% a man’s fault is going to deliberately behave in ways that invite sexual attention. That’s the problem. No you cannot and should not wear and do whatever you want. You should be RESPONSIBLE. — YogiOabs (@yogioabs) June 4, 2020

Netizens are schooling and trying to drill some sense and logic into Yogi Oabs' head:

People have been asking us to speak about yogi.oabs, a “anti-feminist” brown boy who teaches women “how to behave”. His ideas are typical ‘red pill’ and are just fueled by a cult of men who don’t understand women. Boys like him will come & go, at least you know who to avoid🤷🏻‍♀️ — The Indian Feminist (@_indianfeminist) June 5, 2020

Rape happens with babies, old women, school going girls, handicapped & disabled & mentally challenged women too. Worse - women in hospitals lying unconscious by medication have been raped too. With such problematic thinking I wonder what you're teaching men. God save them. — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) June 5, 2020

his bio is literally ‘I teach women how to behave’ pleaseeeeee make it stop https://t.co/yFupsZbBSt — molly ²⁸ ⛈ blacklivesmatter ! (@onlyoulwt) June 4, 2020

just because you're not wearing a helmet doesn't mean I have the right to hit u with my bat https://t.co/e8XmLanfJ4 — nangu (@nanguduck) June 4, 2020

What about newborns and children getting raped on a daily basis? Are they at fault too for wearing "provocative" clothes? — Chinmay (@chinmay7k) June 4, 2020

So ALL men are weak, lack intelligence & the will power to resist temptation, do not understand the meaning of the word no, no matter when it is uttered, & are basically complete & total douchebags. Or is it just you that thinks he is righteous & ALL knowing? Read a book! — 💚🐞Michelle🐞💚 (@MichelleMD404) June 4, 2020

While women from across the world have been working towards bridging the gender gap by fighting for equality, this 'traditional, sexist, privileged ' man is the bitter reality of patriarchy who's living in his own toxic bubble.