I was scrolling through my feed when I came across a page called Anti Feminist Apparels. It is run by an openly sexist entrepreneur and self-proclaimed leader of neo-masculinity, Yogi Oabs.
Along with his page, he aims to 'reform' women and teach them how to behave.
Infamous for propagating his extremely problematic sexist thoughts that blame women for getting raped, this caveman claims to coach people on 'traditional masculinity'.
Rape does have to do with a woman's actions! She is responsible for going to the bar, getting blackout drunk, bringing a guy home, and being loose! Rape doesn't happen as much to traditional women! #stoplyingaboutrape #stoprapingwomen https://t.co/Y7QcN2INjf— YogiOabs (@yogioabs) June 1, 2020
He also believes that "masculinity isn't toxic, lack of it is".
Giving his two cents (read: fuck logic) on his website, this man believes that with his misogynistic powers, he can transform and 'construct' any woman into being an obedient slave.
My area of expertise is in constructing the obedient, submissive housewife. It is commonly assumed that these women are slaves.
Just to be clear, this man basking in the 'glory' of patriarchal norms and somehow trying to reinforce that men are the superior sex, is the walking-talking specimen of why we need to start raising our boys right.
If you were raped as a child, I am truly sorry and he deserves jailtime.— YogiOabs (@yogioabs) June 4, 2020
If you get blackout drunk, have sex but falsely accuse a guy of rape, you also deserve jailtime.
There are many terrible things in the world and rape isn’t a black-and-white issue.
And I am just going to put this out there if someone is still confused. Rape by definition is a forceful sexual act without consent. Whether sober or not, a NO IS A NO.
NO DOESN'T ALWAYS MEAN NO. #STOPLYINGABOUTRAPE https://t.co/YumKTO76zM— YogiOabs (@yogioabs) June 1, 2020
Any woman that thinks rape is 100% a man’s fault is going to deliberately behave in ways that invite sexual attention. That’s the problem. No you cannot and should not wear and do whatever you want. You should be RESPONSIBLE.— YogiOabs (@yogioabs) June 4, 2020
Netizens are schooling and trying to drill some sense and logic into Yogi Oabs' head:
Rape happens with babies, old women, school going girls, handicapped & disabled & mentally challenged women too. Worse - women in hospitals lying unconscious by medication have been raped too. With such problematic thinking I wonder what you're teaching men. God save them.— Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) June 5, 2020
his bio is literally ‘I teach women how to behave’ pleaseeeeee make it stop https://t.co/yFupsZbBSt— molly ²⁸ ⛈ blacklivesmatter ! (@onlyoulwt) June 4, 2020
just because you're not wearing a helmet doesn't mean I have the right to hit u with my bat https://t.co/e8XmLanfJ4— nangu (@nanguduck) June 4, 2020
What about newborns and children getting raped on a daily basis? Are they at fault too for wearing "provocative" clothes?— Chinmay (@chinmay7k) June 4, 2020
So ALL men are weak, lack intelligence & the will power to resist temptation, do not understand the meaning of the word no, no matter when it is uttered, & are basically complete & total douchebags. Or is it just you that thinks he is righteous & ALL knowing? Read a book!— 💚🐞Michelle🐞💚 (@MichelleMD404) June 4, 2020
While women from across the world have been working towards bridging the gender gap by fighting for equality, this 'traditional, sexist, privileged ' man is the bitter reality of patriarchy who's living in his own toxic bubble.