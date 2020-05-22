While it's true that the period of lockdown has been difficult for everyone, what we should never forget is that even 'stuck' at home, we're far more privileged than the thousands left stranded on roads.

Debjyoti Saha, who is a comic, illustrator, and animator, addresses the class divide that has proved, that the lockdown is not the same for everyone.

Workouts, cooking, having an air-conditioner are luxuries that migrants taking the long walk home, literally, are not even dreaming about.

Using multiple real migrant stories to further stress the point, Debjyoti also added a caption that elaborates on the meaning of the video.

While we hoard more 'essentials' for our family and sip on our Dalgona, they share a roti among three. While we miss the social gatherings with friends a video call away, they cry on the streets unable to reach their loved ones.

Many people commented on the post and talked about the way the video impacted them:

You can see the complete video here:

In these trying times, it's important that we choose to be kind and lend a helping hand whenever we can.

All images are screenshots from the video, unless specified otherwise.