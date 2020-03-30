We all know that in these times of crisis, the people who are most putting their lives on the line for the benefit of others are the health workers — doctors, nurses, paramedics. Committing themselves to unsociable hours, with a pay that's barely worth it, these people make sure we all can lead healthier lives.

And with the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, they are being overworked and are literally putting their bodies on the line to help us fight this virus. For all of this, the least we can do is make sure that they feel appreciated and that they know how much their efforts mean to us.

That is exactly what Tayla Porter entire street decided to do as she headed out to work on Sunday. Porter, 22, works as an emergency care assistant and broke down crying as she walked to her car only to see her entire street applauding her for her efforts.

Watch the beautiful video here.

This paramedic's entire street came out to applaud her before her shift began 👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/HOxKbPV8Wj — LADbible (@ladbible) March 29, 2020

It was a touching moment and something we should all be looking at emulating in spirit here as well. With increasing reports of medical professionals in India either being abused on the streets, or not being provided with adequate personal protective equipment, or being asked to vacate their homes by their landlords, what we need is a little more respect for those who are putting their lives on the line.