Wondering, why? His wife's unamused expression and yawn is what netizens are relating to and we couldn't agree more.
His wife's expression takes the 'cake' and it's hella relatable, right?
Here's what netizens have to say about this adorable couple.
Ma is like : Cake wagera khilaao , ghazal to baad mein bhi sun lenge.— Pracool (@thehighmonk) June 15, 2021
Happy Birthday to her ✨✨
Mama is impressed and delivered a grim smile. But typical indian wife, will not express her love in public 😍❤.— soumya ranjan🇮🇳 (@soumyamaina) June 19, 2021
Sing kare to bhi problem, nahi kare to bhi problem. Bichara uncle kar to kya kare🤣🤣— derick mascarenhas (@d2677) June 20, 2021
Probably she has listened to it innumerable times 😀— Sakshi Joshi (@sakshijoshii) June 15, 2021
Happy birthday Aunty ji— Ratnakar (@Ratnaka38815773) June 19, 2021
Aunty ji be like- Lo fir se suru hogeye😍
Old age me wo pyar taa kerte hain magar dikhate nehi😍
Present generation-: Iska thik ulta he , Uper se bohot pyar dikhate but ander se 😏
Ma is not impressed😂😂— Grouchy Maxx (@maxxgrouch) June 15, 2021
Aunty like any typical girl..... Mann mein ladoo foota ; face par I'm bored Do smthng else..... 😅— NITIN (@NITIN43523019) June 19, 2021
Happy b'day to Aunty and keep trying Uncle....
😄I think she is tired of his ghazal singing sessions! She has that 'not again' expression! I think she would hv appreciated a gift...a beautiful saree! When will men understand?! Lol! Next year better luck!— Suchitra Rathore (@BluntspkSuchi) June 19, 2021
Its mata shree's bday today. Papa singing a beautiful ghazal but why so serious? 🙄— Rakhi Tripathi (@rakhitripathi) June 15, 2021
Mommy, papa is singing for you...plz dont make faces 🤦♀️
These oldies I tell you 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pojiX5FhLw
This video made our day.