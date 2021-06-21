A video of a man singing ghazal for his beloved wife on the occasion of her birthday has gone viral but, it's the woman's reaction that has netizens ROFL. 

Source: www.tribuneindia.com

Wondering, why? His wife's unamused expression and yawn is what netizens are relating to and we couldn't agree more. 

Source: twitter.com

His wife's expression takes the 'cake' and it's hella relatable, right?

The video was shared by Rakhi Tripathi on Twitter. The man singing is Rakhi's father Prof V K Tripathi, a retired IIT professor. And, in case you're wondering, he's singing Khuda Kare Ki Mohabbat Mein by Talat Aziz. 

Here's what netizens have to say about this adorable couple. 

Watch the video here.

This video made our day. 