A video of a man singing ghazal for his beloved wife on the occasion of her birthday has gone viral but, it's the woman's reaction that has netizens ROFL.

Wondering, why? His wife's unamused expression and yawn is what netizens are relating to and we couldn't agree more.

His wife's expression takes the 'cake' and it's hella relatable, right?

Khuda Kare Ki Mohabbat Mein by Talat Aziz. The video was shared by Rakhi Tripathi on Twitter. The man singing is Rakhi's father Prof V K Tripathi, a retired IIT professor. And, in case you're wondering, he's singingby Talat Aziz.

Here's what netizens have to say about this adorable couple.

Watch the video here.

Its mata shree's bday today. Papa singing a beautiful ghazal but why so serious? 🙄

Mommy, papa is singing for you...plz dont make faces 🤦‍♀️

These oldies I tell you 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pojiX5FhLw — Rakhi Tripathi (@rakhitripathi) June 15, 2021

This video made our day.