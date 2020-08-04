In a heartwarming gesture, a village voluntarily stayed in the dark for a month to ensure that a Magpie-Robin could lay its eggs and hatch them in peace.
Upon discovering a nest, he instantly took a picture of it and shared it with his fellow locals on a WhatsApp group. According to reports, the main switchboard connected around 35 streetlights in the village.
#TamilNadu village goes without streetlights for 35 days to make home for bird and its chicks pic.twitter.com/MyQv62GLO0— TOIChennai (@TOIChennai) July 23, 2020
During the lockdown, Raja noticed that the bird had laid its eggs and with an aim to protect them from getting electrocuted, he decided to keep the street lights off.
When I heard that the village head was going to cut the electricity for street lights because of a bird, I thought it was a joke. But, after seeing the bird in its nest with the eggs, my heart melted. Since that day, I have been visiting the switchboard every day to see the nest.”
I explained to women and children that so many bird species have become extinct and we should not let Indian Robin go the same way. Women were very cooperative and agreed to the suggestion of switching off the street lights.We also cut off the power supply to ensure nothing happens to the nest.
- Raja
However, with Raja's efforts, 100 families agreed to keep the lights off and stay in the dark until the birds were ready and grown to fly away from the switchboard. Raja received approvals from the local government too.
Kudos to all the villagers who gave up their comfort to ensure that a bird could lay and hatch her eggs in peace. This gesture of kindness has regained our faith in humanity.