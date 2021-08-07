There is no doubt that the Tokyo Olympics is the biggest ongoing sports event of the year. While everyone is currently enjoying the Olympics season on earth, the International Space Station (ISS) astronauts took their love for sports on a different level by performing synchronized swimming in Earth's orbit.

Seriously, HOW CUTE DO THEY LOOK?

Definitely one of the cutest and most wholesome things you will see on the internet today, this clip also showcases great team spirit.

Don’t believe us? Watch it for yourself.

Here’s how people reacted to their super fun video.

Note: All images have been taken from Twitter unless specified otherwise.

This what having fun at work looks like!