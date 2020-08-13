In India, an electrician's job is generally dominated by men. However, a woman in Mumbai shattered this gender-biased perception by paving her way by becoming a line woman a State Electricity Distribution Company Limited.

All India Radio News shared a video of electrician Usha Jagale, who works in Beed, Maharashtra. In the video, she can be seen climbing poles and fixing snapped wires effortlessly.

Ever heard of a woman climbing electric poles, fixing snapped wire? Usha Jagdale working in #Maharashtra's Beed is exception in male dominated profession.



By addressing grievances of consumers effectively she ensured uninterrupted power supply during #lockdown



Report: Shashi pic.twitter.com/D2ix4jWO7T — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 10, 2020

However, even though in the video it can be seen how Usha solved the problem in hand, people were quick to point out how she had to risk her life and perform a task like this without any provision of a helmet, rubber gloves, harness or safety ropes.

Twitter criticized how no proper measures were taken before going ahead with such a dangerous task.

Do not encourage this. This is illegal. No safety gear. — Bhakhan (@bhakhan) August 10, 2020

This shouldn't be encouraged. — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) August 11, 2020

Mobile crane with platform should be used but ALAS in such narrow laned, thickly populated country such practices appear practical but one of my class mate who was a line man lost his both legs many years back. Waiting for tragedy practices.Salute her. — Venkatesh Badagandi🧢 (@Venky06171) August 11, 2020

This is much appreciable to provide equal opportunity to everyone not gender specific. But do we don’t have technology to use the proper way to save lives of human being. This act is totally risk of life. Is there any politician who wish do this task to his/her family members. — Deepak Rana (@DeepakR85680) August 10, 2020

Though her courage is exceptional but she must be advised to wear Personnel Protective Equipment like safety belt, helmet, proper shoes & gloves meant for working in power installations. She should use ladder for reaching the working area.



PPE should b provided by her employer. — jagmohan sharma (@joshua_favorite) August 10, 2020

Shame we cannot give her required safety kits.This is not a proud scene to glorify but Govt's apathy and failure. This is not safe. — Niloufer Hakim | نلوفر حاکم (@hakimniloufer) August 10, 2020

Even though it is amazing to see women scaling such heights, the government should take care of its employees with proper measures and procedures.