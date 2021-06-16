While there are some people, like yours truly, who stumble on plain surfaces, there are others whose reflexes could give even Spider-Man a run for his money. 

Like this woman, who single-handedly caught a ball, while also holding her baby. 

Lexy Whitemore was one of the audience members watching the baseball match between the San Diego Padres and the Chicago Cubs when a foul ball came at her. 

Lexy, who was holding her three-year-old son at the time, single-handedly caught the ball, leaving everyone around her visibly impressed. As they should be!

The baby peacefully slept through the rather exciting catch. 

Naturally, when the video of the incident made it to social media, people were quick to comment on the woman's skills: 

You can watch the entire scene in this video: 

What a star! 