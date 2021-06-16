While there are some people, like yours truly, who stumble on plain surfaces, there are others whose reflexes could give even Spider-Man a run for his money.

Like this woman, who single-handedly caught a ball, while also holding her baby.

Mom catches foul ball while holding baby. pic.twitter.com/QYbBELH0EK — Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) June 9, 2021

Lexy Whitemore was one of the audience members watching the baseball match between the San Diego Padres and the Chicago Cubs when a foul ball came at her.

Lexy, who was holding her three-year-old son at the time, single-handedly caught the ball, leaving everyone around her visibly impressed. As they should be!

The baby peacefully slept through the rather exciting catch.

Naturally, when the video of the incident made it to social media, people were quick to comment on the woman's skills:

Moms can do everything, beautiful mom with Baby in one hand and the passion of Baseball in the other. Lucky boy as a baseball player.⚾️🧢⚾️ https://t.co/ID0XhaISTE — Miguel Blancas Ugalde (@boyzonball) June 10, 2021

Every caught a foul ball at a baseball game? While holding a baby? https://t.co/ta7zD2faqr — Hawkeye (@HawkeyeOnAir) June 10, 2021

The best catch in the MLB today was not made by a baseball player, look at this Mom, full extension and full security of her baby what a catch, put her in the minors, 100% jokes aside this is an impressive catch while pinning a baby to your hippic.twitter.com/GEDK18Nbtc — 66 (@66sportstakes) June 10, 2021

Motherhood and baseball--a great combination guaranteed to put a smile on your face :-)



Oh baby! Mom holding infant makes catch https://t.co/wxMlwQr4xZ via @mlb — Mark Warschauer (@markwarschauer) June 10, 2021

You can watch the entire scene in this video:

What a star!