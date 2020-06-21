Business moghul Ratan Tata took to social media today and posted a heartwarming note to all his fans, urging them to be kind and empathetic towards each other.

He began the post by saying that the challenges thrown by 2020 have made people harsher and judgmental.

This year has been full of challenges for everyone, on some level or the other. I see the online community being hurtful to each other, bringing each other down, harsh and with quick judgments

Adding that tough times should actually make all of us come together.

I believe this year especially calls for us to be unified and helpful and is not the time to pull each other down. More of sensitivity towards each other, more of kindness and more of understanding and patience than what one sees today.

In the end, he wrote that while he is not that active on social media, he hopes that the space will evolve into a more empathetic one.

His followers reacted to the post with a lot of love and support.

Kindness is truly the need of the hour.