Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, targeted the JNU protests and said that those youths who had raised 'anti-national' students deserved to be put behind bars. 

Addressing a public meeting in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh in support of the new citizenship law, Shah said: 

In JNU, some boys had raised anti-national slogans. They raised slogans like 'Bharat tere tukde honge ek hazar, inshallah, inshallah'. Should they not be put in jails?

Shah then turned the attack on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said: 

Rahul Baba and Kejriwal are saying- save them, save them...Are they your cousin brothers?
It is unclear if he was talking about the protests in 2016 or any recent statements made by the students. 

Delhi Police had registered a case against former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar and many others for being involved in an event at the university on the 9th of February, 2016, where ani-India slogans had allegedly been raised.