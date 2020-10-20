How Many Of These Thoughts Came To Your Mind The Moment PM Modi Announced His Speech This Evening?

PM Modi is going to address nation at 6 PM today, and as usual no one has any idea what the speech is going to be about.

Given his past record, it could be something life-altering or a 1-hour-long moral science lesson that was 1-hour too long.

आज शाम 6 बजे राष्ट्र के नाम संदेश दूंगा। आप जरूर जुड़ें।



Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2020

It's only natural in this situation for one to wonder what will happen and so we thought it will be a good idea to check how many of the thoughts below you are having.