One of the newest and most significant methods in the protests against the CAA has been to read out the Preamble. A collective chanting of relevant parts of the Constitution to highlight India's foundation and also remind the authorities that human rights still exist - that's a novel move. Here are a few images from a protest at India Gate in the biting cold where the Constitution held high honour.

At India Gate today. Thousands of people protesting against the CAA and police brutality in handling protests. The preamble to the constitution was read aloud. pic.twitter.com/6yoOSFjwWd — Sanjoy K Roy (@SanjoyRoyTWA) December 16, 2019

Protest at India Gate ended with volunteers serving tea as langar outside the protest area. :) Heartened by the solidarity I saw on display today. Rage, rage against the dying of light. #CAAProtests pic.twitter.com/7DySUE2K7V — Asmita (@asmitaghosh18) December 16, 2019

It's always encouraging to see new and non-violent methods of protest. And watching citizens brave the bone-chilling cold of a Delhi winter night to stand up for something they believe in - that should give us all hope.