One of the newest and most significant methods in the protests against the CAA has been to read out the Preamble. A collective chanting of relevant parts of the Constitution to highlight India's foundation and also remind the authorities that human rights still exist - that's a novel move. Here are a few images from a protest at India Gate in the biting cold where the Constitution held high honour.
Preamble of the constitution of India being read at India Gate. #CitizenshipAct #OperationJamia#CAAProtests #JamiaProtest#BJPburningIndia #CAA2019#BJPBurningBharat #CABProtestspic.twitter.com/pdepBVL5zZ— Tanveer (@TanveerAnas) December 16, 2019
At India Gate today. Thousands of people protesting against the CAA and police brutality in handling protests. The preamble to the constitution was read aloud. pic.twitter.com/6yoOSFjwWd— Sanjoy K Roy (@SanjoyRoyTWA) December 16, 2019
Protest at India Gate ended with volunteers serving tea as langar outside the protest area. :) Heartened by the solidarity I saw on display today. Rage, rage against the dying of light. #CAAProtests pic.twitter.com/7DySUE2K7V— Asmita (@asmitaghosh18) December 16, 2019
It's always encouraging to see new and non-violent methods of protest. And watching citizens brave the bone-chilling cold of a Delhi winter night to stand up for something they believe in - that should give us all hope.