One of the newest and most significant methods in the protests against the CAA has been to read out the Preamble. A collective chanting of relevant parts of the Constitution to highlight India's foundation and also remind the authorities that human rights still exist - that's a novel move. Here are a few images from a protest at India Gate in the biting cold where the Constitution held high honour.

Protest at India Gate against CAA
Source: NDTV
It's always encouraging to see new and non-violent methods of protest. And watching citizens brave the bone-chilling cold of a Delhi winter night to stand up for something they believe in - that should give us all hope.