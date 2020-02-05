After a tigress and her 3 cubs were killed by five locals in Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary, the issue of brutalities against India's national animal was discussed in the Goa Assembly.

During the discussion an MLA of the Nationalist Communist Party (NCP), Churchill Alemao, said that tigers should be punished for eating cows when humans are punished for the same, reports NDTV

After the issue was raised by Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat, Alemao didn't mince his words and took it as an opportunity to attack the opposition.

He continued with his cow and tiger reference, saying:

What is the punishment for a tiger when he eats a cow? When a human being eats cow, he is punished. As far as wildlife is concerned, tigers are important but as far as human beings are concerned, cows are important.

The MLA's statement came after Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said locals have killed the tigress and her cubs because she attacked their livestock.

Sawant added that compensation will be paid to the farmers who lost their cattle.

Where the NCP MLA and the Chief Minister paid more attention to the human aspect in this particular case, the brutality on the tigress and her three cubs was simply ignored.

This, despite the whole argument initially discussing tiger conservation.