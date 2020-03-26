Let me put this in the simplest way possible. There is no acceptable reason (frat parties included) for anyone to ever lick a toilet seat, private or otherwise! Especially at the time of a global pandemic.

Well, some TikTok users seemed to have missed that memo. Just days after an influencer, GayShawnMendes took part in a 'Coronavirus challenge' involving the licking of a toilet seat, he was tested positive for the disease.

A kid who licked toilets as part of the #CoronaVirusChallenge says he's now in the hospital with coronavirus. @gayshawnmendes was also just suspended from twitter pic.twitter.com/lfG2NBlTrs — Pardes Seleh (@PardesSeleh) March 23, 2020

The news of this TikTok influencer GayShawnMendes, also called Larz, came just a few days after he took part in the challenge.

According to Daily Mail, Larz reportedly posted the news on an account that now seems to have been suspended.

This 'Coronavirus challenge' involved people on TikTok licking random objects, including toilet seats, grocery store products and other random objects.

Twitter was quite quick to react to this news of utter stupidity.

Eating Tide pods, licking toilets, seriously WTF is wrong w/Gen Z?! Is this what growing up indoors online no fresh air or playing outside does to kids?? Serious question — Donna Bobana (@donnabobanablog) March 24, 2020

And these toilet stickers will get respirators before someone else's grandparents will. Remember that — independant librarian Sidney Anderson (@SidneyAnderso16) March 23, 2020

If I remember correctly he was one of the ice cream lickers last year — D (@Withthewin2) March 25, 2020

To be fair, there's no solid evidence to lick - sorry, link - Mr Mendes' bathroom lowjinks with his being infected by #COVID19.

It merely suggests that he's been taunting natural selection awhile now. This may or may not have been the precipitating event. https://t.co/1AlptTsic6 — Monty 🇺🇸Flatten The Curve🇺🇸 Boa (@MontyBoa99) March 25, 2020

[stares]



I wish it wasn't but this is the limit of my empathy.



[walks away] — Ben Philippe (@gohomeben) March 24, 2020

So here's an appeal to you. Don't be an idiot. Don't put your mouths on things that you aren't gonna eat!