Let me put this in the simplest way possible. There is no acceptable reason (frat parties included) for anyone to ever lick a toilet seat, private or otherwise! Especially at the time of a global pandemic. 

Well, some TikTok users seemed to have missed that memo. Just days after an influencer,  GayShawnMendes took part in a 'Coronavirus challenge' involving the licking of a toilet seat, he was tested positive for the disease.

The news of this TikTok influencer GayShawnMendes, also called Larz, came just a few days after he took part in the challenge.

According to Daily Mail, Larz reportedly posted the news on an account that now seems to have been suspended. 

This 'Coronavirus challenge' involved people on TikTok licking random objects, including toilet seats, grocery store products and other random objects. 

Twitter was quite quick to react to this news of utter stupidity. 

So here's an appeal to you. Don't be an idiot. Don't put your mouths on things that you aren't gonna eat!