TikTok star Sonali Phogat, who is now a BJP leader, has gotten herself embroiled in a controversy by hitting an official with her slipper.

The video of the same is now being shared on Twitter, with people even demanding her arrest.

Law and order situation is out of order on Haryana. Who authorized this lady to beat a on duty govt employee? #SonaliPhogat beating a man with chappal and abusing him mercilessly. police man and many others were watching silently. @cmohry @anilvijminister arrest her. pic.twitter.com/TscdoHGjSc — Vickram Bisyar (@BisyarVickram) June 5, 2020

This picture of BJP leader #SonaliPhogat hitting a govt official with chappal poses many questions:

1) is it Indian culture or BJP culture?

2) was the police next to her helpless or complicit in the crime?

3) what gave her courage to take law into her hands - blessing from above? pic.twitter.com/7rw4sXFcXz — Masood Khan | Stay Home Stay Safe (@MasoodkhanAlam) June 5, 2020

She is neither a leader nor a star. She is just a piece of shit. #ArrestSonaliPhogat pic.twitter.com/ufxgI8sBic — Vikas Duhan (@VikasDuhanIND) June 6, 2020

This woman has crossed all the limits by taking a law in her hands. She is a woman that doesn't mean she is above law and order. She must be arrested.#ArrestSonaliPhogat pic.twitter.com/91v4ToSz4U — Mohit Tandel (@MohitTandel35) June 6, 2020

Sonali was seen fighting with Balsamand Market Committee Secretary Sultan Singh, who, according to her was creating procurement issues for the farmers.

She even alleged that he said demeaning things and used 'indecent, derogatory language'.

Police was present at the scene but did not do anything to stop her from physically attacking the official.

Tik tok star and bjp candidate from Hisar Sonali phogat beats up an official - accuses him of using bad language against her . pic.twitter.com/kqVQ7RS30C — pallavi ghosh (@_pallavighosh) June 5, 2020

And while Sonali has said she was trying to teach Sultan Singh a lesson in respecting women, he said that he was never disrespectful to her.

In a quote given to India Today, he noted that Sonali had made up a false narrative to make him look bad and that she was angry about something else.

Sonali Phogat called me on the side alone and accused me of rebelling against her during assembly elections and started beating me.

(1/4) Sultan Singh (government official from Hisar), who was beaten by Haryana BJP leader and TikTok Star Sonali Phogat, sharing his side of the story. #TikTok #SonaliPhogat pic.twitter.com/vj1YJKLqOp — Zaid (@pindropviolence) June 5, 2020

Following the fight, Sultan and Sonali registered complaints against each other.