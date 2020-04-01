The speed with which the Covid-19 has spread among people has put a huge strain on every country, including India's healthcare sector and professionals. People from all walks of live have come together to help our brave healthcare workers to help fight the pandemic.

And the latest organization to offer a helping hand is the popular Chinese video-sharing app, TikTok.

TikTok announced that it will be donating ₹100 crore towards medical equipment for India's front line worker. This would include 400,000 hazmat medical protective suits and 200,000 masks for medical staff and doctors.

In the fight against the spread of COVID-19, we are extending support by donating Rs. 100 Crore towards 400,000 hazmat medical protective suits and 200,000 masks to doctors and supporting medical staff. #TikTokForGoodhttps://t.co/H8WeeFl3ei pic.twitter.com/3P7xnPdqXq — TikTok India (@TikTok_IN) April 1, 2020

The announcement comes at a crucial time when India is already facing a shortage of medical equipment for doctors and nurses. Hopefully, this will help those who are working tirelessly to save the patients and curb the spread of the virus.