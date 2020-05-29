Just a few days ago, some Twitter users helped a 12-year-old boy stranded in a park, amid the lockdown, reunite with his family.

Well, something similar happened again. This time, a Punjab policeman's TikTok video helped a missing man reunite with his family in Telangana.

Police constable Ajaib Singh shared a video on TikTok where he interacted with R Venkateshwarlu, who went missing in 2018.

The video was made in March with the intention of encouraging people to come forward and help the underprivileged, in these testing times.

But, little did Singh know that his interaction video would help Venkateshwarlu reunite with his family after 2 years.

According to BBC , Venkateshwarlu ended up in Ludhiana in 2018, hundreds of kilometers away from his hometown in Telangana. Wondering, how he ended up in Ludhiana?

Mr Venkateshwarlu was a labourer who boarded a truck to another village to find work but, he over slept and was dropped off in the middle of the road by the truck driver, to fend for himself.

He finally got a lift from another truck driver who dropped him off at Ludhiana. Since then, he was living on the streets.

India policeman's TikTok video helps family find missing father https://t.co/ZBWRqPZlgi — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) May 28, 2020

After Singh shared the video, a friend, who was looking for Venkateshwarlu without any leads, noticed him and informed his family about his whereabouts. Later, the family got in touch with the Punjab police to get in touch with the missing man.

At last, after obtaining special permission from the authorities amidst the lockdown, R Peddiraju, Venkateshwarlu's son reached Ludhiana to take his long lost father back home. In an interview with BBC, he said:

I burst into tears when I first saw him. The first thing we'll do is now feed him homemade hot rice.

This is the true power of social media.