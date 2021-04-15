Have you ever wondered what living at the South Pole would be like? In freezing temperatures and with very few people around? Well, in case you have, this phenomenal video should be your next quick watch!

It has been circulating on TikTok and is a super informative account of what living in Antarctica is like.

There are two people hosting the video, Antoinette and Joe. While Antoinette is a supply technician at the US Antarctic Program, Joe is a physician assistant at the South Pole Clinic. The video starts with Antoinette walking her viewers through the dormitory that she's living in.

She's quick to mention how small and packed her room is (must be an insulation thing) and proceeds to show everyone the view outside her building while mentioning the temperature - about minus seventy degrees Fahrenheit.

She also briefly explains how it remains daylight even after the sun sets there. Because, at the South Pole, it is six months of continuous daylight in summer and six months of complete darkness in winters. Fascinating no?

Later in the video, Joe takes over and shows the viewers how it takes thirty-five minutes for water to freeze at a temperature of about minus twenty-six degrees Celsius. Antoinette mentions how their food is stored at minus fifty degrees Fahrenheit for preservative reasons.

Joe also mentions how they're only allowed to do one load of laundry per week to conserve as much water as they can. He also takes the viewers through the accommodation and shows everyone how they have access to a gym, an in-built movie theatre, even a little indoor garden and a laundry room!

You can watch the video here.

Doesn't sound all that difficult! *Books tickets to Antarctica*