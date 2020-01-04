On Friday, January 3 a mob of angry protesters gathered outside the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan's Punjab province and vandalized parts of it, pelting stones in the process. 

As the mob threatened to bring the shrine to the ground, several Sikh devotees were stranded inside. 

The mob, led by Mohammad Hassan - who recently courted controversy by abducting and converting a Sikh girl named Jagjit Kaur - was hell bent on destroying the whole complex.

They even raised Anti-Sikh slogans, asking all of them to leave Kartarpur. 

The Ministry of External Affairs of the Government of India soon released a statement and expressed concerns about those who raised anti-Sikh slogans and wanted to vandalize the shrine. 

Hundreds were seen pelting stones, raising slogans and warning the Sikhs of dire consequences. 

There was also talk about renaming the whole area before the crowd could be dispersed amidst heavy security.

The girl's father, who works as a granthi in the Gurdwara, had allegedly approached the police to take action against Hassan.

Hassan in return warned the Sikhs of dire consequences and claimed they'll bring down the entire shrine if police crackdown on his people continued.

While Indian politicians used this incident as an example to prove their point in favour of the passing of CAA, the mob's leader came out and claimed everything has been resolved.

According to Mohammad Hassan, the issue was resolved and all his relatives had returned to him safely. 

As a precautionary measure to prevent more violence in Kartarpur, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee sent a four member delegation to Pakistan. 

After the crowd was dispersed, the Pakistan Foreign Office said they are committed to uphold the law and order and will provide security and protection to the people, especially the minorities. 