On Friday, January 3 a mob of angry protesters gathered outside the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan's Punjab province and vandalized parts of it, pelting stones in the process.

As the mob threatened to bring the shrine to the ground, several Sikh devotees were stranded inside.

Sikh devotees trapped as mob attacks Gurdwara Nankana Sahib https://t.co/896aQqJTUe — Sparsh Mudgal (@MudgalSparsh) January 4, 2020

The mob, led by Mohammad Hassan - who recently courted controversy by abducting and converting a Sikh girl named Jagjit Kaur - was hell bent on destroying the whole complex.

They even raised Anti-Sikh slogans, asking all of them to leave Kartarpur.

Hear the video and feel the kind of terror minorities live with in Pakistan



Mohammad Hassan openly threatens to destroy Nankana Sahib Gurdwara and build the mosque in that place@ImranKhanPTI is urged to take action against communal trend of hatred@TimesNow @ANI @ZeeNews pic.twitter.com/OrxQV1m2Kh — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) January 3, 2020

The Ministry of External Affairs of the Government of India soon released a statement and expressed concerns about those who raised anti-Sikh slogans and wanted to vandalize the shrine.

MEA: We are concerned at the vandalism carried out at the revered Nankana Sahib Gurdwara (in Pakistan) today. Members of the minority Sikh community have been subjected to acts of violence in the holy city of Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji. pic.twitter.com/H5nKDh52Wk — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2020

India strongly condemns vandalism at the holy Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan and calls upon Pakistan to take immediate steps to ensure the safety, security and well being of the Sikh community @Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India pic.twitter.com/yj63geyF72 — Nureman Sk🇮🇳 (@nuremansk1) January 4, 2020

Hundreds were seen pelting stones, raising slogans and warning the Sikhs of dire consequences.

There was also talk about renaming the whole area before the crowd could be dispersed amidst heavy security.

#Breaking update ; We will not let any Sikh live in #NankanaSahib and will change its names to Ghulam-e-Mustafra, a local Muslim protestor. pic.twitter.com/R5hsbLvQ3Y — Ravinder Singh Robin ਰਵਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ راویندرسنگھ روبن (@rsrobin1) January 3, 2020

The girl's father, who works as a granthi in the Gurdwara, had allegedly approached the police to take action against Hassan.

Hassan in return warned the Sikhs of dire consequences and claimed they'll bring down the entire shrine if police crackdown on his people continued.

#WATCH An angry mob shouts anti-Sikh slogans outside Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan's Punjab. Earlier stones were pelted at the Gurdwara led by the family of a boy who had allegedly abducted a Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur, daughter of the Gurdwara's pathi. (Earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/xyNkhsrhR9 — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2020

While Indian politicians used this incident as an example to prove their point in favour of the passing of CAA, the mob's leader came out and claimed everything has been resolved.

Vandalism, stone pelting & acts of descrecation at the holiest of holy Sri Nankana Sahib Gurudwara yesterday should be an eye opener for those who refuse to recognize religious persecution of minorities in Pakistan & the rationale behind CAA. pic.twitter.com/3dNqX33jbf — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 4, 2020

Persecution of minorities in Pak is a reality. Today’s attack on Gurdwara Sri #NankanaSahib has shown its horrible face. I want to ask @capt_amarinder & @INCIndia how can they oppose PM @narendramodi’s noble humanitarian gesture of giving rights to such persecuted minorities! pic.twitter.com/pTDNjDilzX — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) January 3, 2020

According to Mohammad Hassan, the issue was resolved and all his relatives had returned to him safely.

#NankanaSahib issue has been resolved today this video big slap on indian 🇮🇳 Media and RSS and pic.twitter.com/ByZU52M8fa — Waqas Gujjar (@WaqasGujjar229) January 3, 2020

As a precautionary measure to prevent more violence in Kartarpur, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee sent a four member delegation to Pakistan.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee President Gobind Singh Longowal on mob attacked #NankanaSahib yesterday: We are sending a four member delegation to Pakistan which will meet senior officials and the province's Governor over this issue. pic.twitter.com/XDGQxtcI0C — NewsMobile (@NewsMobileIndia) January 4, 2020

After the crowd was dispersed, the Pakistan Foreign Office said they are committed to uphold the law and order and will provide security and protection to the people, especially the minorities.