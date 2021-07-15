As soon as the most hated virus gatecrashed into our lives, its by product facemasks became as essential as our keys and wallet as we stepped out of our spaces. 

While scientists and doctors have screamed their heads off about the necessity of covering our nose and mouth, some Indian politicians have failed to grasp the significance of appropriately wearing one. 

Below are some instances where the law makers are spotted casually breaking the protocol. 

1. Swami Yatishwaranand, Uttarakhand Minister had his face mask hanging on his toe. 

2. Uddhav Thackkeray, Chief Minister of Maharashtra had his mask dragged so low that his nose and mouth were exposed.

3. Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister of Haryana refused to cover his nose. 

4. B.S. Yediyurappa, Chief Minister of Karnataka had his nose uncovered. 

5.  Ashoka Gehlot, Chief Minister of Rajasthan wears “the chinstrap” while holding a meeting with his ministers to combat the locust attack in his state.

6. Hemant Soren, Chief Minister of Jharkhand was spotted in an interview with ANI with his mask pulled down. 

7. Bhupesh Bhagel, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh and Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi forgot their masks altogether. 

8. Aparajita Sarangi, Odisha BJP leader with Home Minister Amit Shah where Shah is not wearing a mask at all and Sarangi is spotted wearing the face mask on her chin. 

Source: moneycontrol

9. HD Kumaraswamy, Former Karnataka Chief Minister at his son Nikhil's wedding where none of the guests were seen wearing a face mask, including the ex-minister. 

Source: moneycontrol

10. PM Modi walking into a public event without a mask whereas his security guards and other officials could be seen covering their faces.

Lesson to learn: When you wear a mask, wear it the way you should. 