As soon as the most hated virus gatecrashed into our lives, its by product facemasks became as essential as our keys and wallet as we stepped out of our spaces.

While scientists and doctors have screamed their heads off about the necessity of covering our nose and mouth, some Indian politicians have failed to grasp the significance of appropriately wearing one.

Below are some instances where the law makers are spotted casually breaking the protocol.

1. Swami Yatishwaranand, Uttarakhand Minister had his face mask hanging on his toe.

Uttarakhand minister Swami Yatishwaranand was slammed by critics after a photograph, in which his face mask was seen hanging on the thumb of his foot, went viral.



2. Uddhav Thackkeray, Chief Minister of Maharashtra had his mask dragged so low that his nose and mouth were exposed.

मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांनी आज थोर समाजसुधारक, शेतकऱ्यांचे कैवारी आणि स्त्री शिक्षणाचे उद्गाते महात्मा जोतिराव फुले यांना जयंतीनिमित्त पुष्पहार अर्पण करून विनम्र अभिवादन केले. pic.twitter.com/j6b4b9RCGG — Office of Uddhav Thackeray (@OfficeofUT) April 11, 2020

3. Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister of Haryana refused to cover his nose.

आज चंडीगढ़ में गांव ऊंटसाल, जिला कुरुक्षेत्र निवासी 94 वर्षीय श्री ओम प्रकाश जी ने अपनी बुढ़ापा पेंशन से जमा किए हुए ₹51,000 ‘हरियाणा कोरोना रिलीफ फंड’ में भेंट किए और आगे की पेंशन का भी दान करेंगे।



मैं इस अमूल्य योगदान के लिए उनका सह्रदय आभार प्रकट करता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/BWAXkmKed2 — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) May 23, 2020

4. B.S. Yediyurappa, Chief Minister of Karnataka had his nose uncovered.

5. Ashoka Gehlot, Chief Minister of Rajasthan wears “the chinstrap” while holding a meeting with his ministers to combat the locust attack in his state.

6. Hemant Soren, Chief Minister of Jharkhand was spotted in an interview with ANI with his mask pulled down.

It has become the habit of BJP&Centre to play politics over everything. Jharkhand Govt has given NOC for 110 trains. Around 50 trains have brought back over 60,000 migrant workers so far: CM Hemant Soren on Railways Minister's remark that state is not giving nod for enough trains pic.twitter.com/MUn7gjBdRB — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2020

7. Bhupesh Bhagel, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh and Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi forgot their masks altogether.

25 मई को अब छत्तीसगढ़ #झीरम_श्रद्धांजलि_दिवस के रूप में सदैव स्मरण करेगा।



हमारे नेताओं का न होने का एहसास तो हम सभी काँग्रेसजनों को हर पल- हर क्षण होता है, लेकिन छत्तीसगढ़ को लेकर उनकी दूरदर्शिता भी हमें प्रतिदिन कार्य करने को प्रेरित करती है।



वे आज भी हमारा संबल हैं।



नमन🙏 pic.twitter.com/taeP5e04sf — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) May 25, 2020

8. Aparajita Sarangi, Odisha BJP leader with Home Minister Amit Shah where Shah is not wearing a mask at all and Sarangi is spotted wearing the face mask on her chin.

9. HD Kumaraswamy, Former Karnataka Chief Minister at his son Nikhil's wedding where none of the guests were seen wearing a face mask, including the ex-minister.

10. PM Modi walking into a public event without a mask whereas his security guards and other officials could be seen covering their faces.

Wear a mask. Don't be like Modi ji. pic.twitter.com/lPxdTEdZiI — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 17, 2020

Lesson to learn: When you wear a mask, wear it the way you should.