At this point, Indian TV news has become as indescribable as something like love. There is no new way to explain it. You have to feel it. Feel the stupidity, idiocy, and cringe of our news anchors asking the most embarrassing questions to their guests, and hope that you make it out with the same number of brain cells as before.

Here we look at some examples of such questions.

1. When Navika Kumar asked Olympics gold medal winner Neeraj Chopra if he has a girlfriend.

#Exclusive BIG REVELATION by Neeraj Chopra | Good news for girls!



No, I don't have any girlfriend. My only focus as of now is sports: #Olympics #Gold medalist #NeerajChopra, tells Navika Kumar. | #TokyoOlympics #NeerajOnTimesNowNavbharat pic.twitter.com/QRGvmVVeWT — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 10, 2021

2. And of course, when she asked Saif Ali Khan if Taimur can come and give a flying kiss to the viewers (???).

It's Saif's answer though, which always gets me. He said, "Taimur is doing potty'.

Latest on primetime: Taimur is on potty, can't give flying kiss to Times Now viewers. pic.twitter.com/mM6Kaj6JX5 — Manisha Pande (@MnshaP) March 27, 2020

3. When Rajdeep Sardesai asked Grand Slam winner Sania Mirza when she is going to "get settled".

Oh, what a blessing it is to know when to stop talking.

4. When Arnab Goswami asked Salman Khan why he is silent on Sushant Singh Rajput's demise and the resulting drug controversy?! Except, it was less of 'asking' and more like 'going-completely-crazy-for-no-apparent-reason'.

And @BeingSalmanKhan reads dialogues the lunatic here reads a teleprompter promoted by Bjp pic.twitter.com/rArq2g8D2y — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) September 16, 2020

5. Also, this. I am afraid I can't explain Arnab's question because I honestly couldn't make sense of anything he says here. My bad.

Arnab got no chill 🙌 👏



Uddhav "Ji" Aapne kya bheja tha - JCB bheja tha, to mujhe batao NCB aap ke liye JCB se kum nhi hai....#ArnabGoswami is in altogether different form nowadays 😂



Full lit 🔥🔥🔥! pic.twitter.com/XFWkjS78L0 — Sushil Sancheti 🇮🇳 (@SushilSancheti9) September 25, 2020

6. When Rahul Kanwal asked a BJP minister to sing Vande Mataram on the live telecast. A lot of people like it too, but my point is, this isn't how I imagine news to look like. We used to have such fights in class 7.

7. And when he asked Hindu Yuva Vahini chief Nagendra Singh Tomar if he likes to enter people's bedrooms. Actually, it was more like he stated it.

#VahiniMoralCops

Watch the heated argument between Hindu Yuva Vahini chief Nagendra Singh Tomar & @RahulKanwal on #NEWSROOM pic.twitter.com/sFbpwj0S4F — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) April 12, 2017

Lord save us from these horrors.