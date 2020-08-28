Ever since the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput's death began, Indian media and TV news anchors have achieved new lows.

With everything out there on the news channels, the line between personal and professional lives is getting blurred. Recently, the news channel Times Now, ran a show presenting the details of Rhea Chakraborty’s leaked chat.

While doing that itself was problematic, the anchor made the mistake of thinking the millennial phrase 'imma bounce' referred to a bounced cheque.

Oh dear!!

⁦@TimesNow⁩ what are you guys even doing! interpreting imma bounce which simply is a slang/ contraction for I am going to bounce -in typical Marathi it means - mein toh katt loonge to IMMA as acronym🙈 & a ‘bounced’ cheque. #noclue #whatisthisreporting pic.twitter.com/5JttvhpLIk — manisha singhal (@manishasinghal) August 27, 2020

And if you think this was fucked up, the anchor further also sourced the said bounced cheque. Yes, that's the supreme quality of leaks and documents our popular news channels have been accessing.

Internet was quick to comment on the quality and new low standards of journalism and reporting in Indian media.

"So, not only did the anchor mistake the phrase “imma bounce” for a, umm, bounced cheque, he also sourced the said bounced cheque, which really makes us wonder about the quality of leaks and documents these guys have been accessing." https://t.co/Lhj36yMDXz — Manu S Pillai (@UnamPillai) August 27, 2020

wow @TimesNow really thought "imma bounce" was about a bounced check 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ncOphfNad2 — Siddharth🌹 (@DearthOfSid) August 27, 2020

Koi is Uncle ko 'Imma Bounce' ka Matlab samjhao pls https://t.co/v1CMWJlY7U — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) August 27, 2020

Apparently for Times Now, imma bounce means I’m going to give a bounced cheque. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/LqXThb2PrI — Anand ആനന്ദ് आनंद (@bombaymalayali) August 27, 2020

Oh my god https://t.co/dKQMQLO8N9 — Kushagra Gupta (@kush_let) August 27, 2020

Imma Bounce !!!...did these times now anchor ever go to college? Didn't the newsroom have a single millennial on the output desk? https://t.co/3IvHfrsoaT — Anoop Philip (@anoophilip) August 28, 2020

‘Imma bounce’ is the millennial way of saying ‘I’m leaving now.’https://t.co/SDfuYY0bfw — Abhishek Saha (@saha_abhi1990) August 28, 2020

Can't write imma bounce while chatting or the times now will accuse for a bounced cheque. — Khalid.s.khanخالد سيف الله خان (@Khalidskhan18) August 28, 2020

I mean Times Now said 'Imma Bounce' to journalism a long time ago but this is still hilariouspic.twitter.com/r7Mrw3UWtr — Nirmalya Dutta (@nirmalyadutta23) August 27, 2020

Such a globally popular internet slang imma bounce and they are teaching their poor viewers that it means bounced check? Next time when someone's check actually bounces, they will say imma bounce...hahahah 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Prateek Gupta (@disisprateek) August 28, 2020

Sad state of media, really.