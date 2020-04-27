There is a lot of talk about the impact of the pandemic on the economy, environment and the corporate world. However, a key aspect that isn't addressed as much is the mental impact of this crisis.

While economic recession may be a more common term, the impact of social recession is also extremely relevant. In short, social recession refers to a decline in the social and mental well being of a community.

This is exactly what we all are experiencing with the uncertainty around us, the inability to exercise our freedom, being forced to stay indoors, etc. Therefore, here are a few tips on how you can make the most of the time at hand and channel your energies into something productive.

1. Accept the emotions you are going through.

We may feel angry, sad, hopeless, frustrated, disappointed and a lot of other emotions at a time like this. The first step towards a solution is to accept what you are feeling. Once you accept that you are feeling a certain way, then it’s progress because we know what the issue is.

After establishing that you are feeling frustrated for example, the next step is to ascertain the cause of it. As you step by step dig deeper into the cause of your emotion, you will know the reason and then can act upon it.

2. Find a healthy outlet for your emotions.

Step one is to accept and the second and the most important one is to let it out. Locking that emotion inside can actually make the situation worse.

Hence, find a creative or a healthy way to let your emotions out. If you’re feeling empty, try writing about it on a piece of paper. If not that, try and paint something. Another tip can be to just talk to someone about what you’re going through.

3. Take some time out for yourself in a day.

Many of us would be living with our families or partners during the lockdown and being with people all the time can lead to some level of discomfort.

That’s why taking some “me” time out is important. This time will only be spent with yourself. You I can choose to do whatever you want in this period. It could be listening to music, cooking or reading a book.

4. Recreate your routine inside the house.

It is obvious that our original routines have gone for a toss and there is a disruption in our normalcy. Now one way to restore it can be trying to bring back as much of your old routine as possible.

If you would go to the office earlier, try waking up at the same time, get dressed for work and create an area where you strictly do office work.

5. Maintain a sleep hygiene.

A lot of people have been experiencing sleep deprivation during the lockdown. This can occur due to the stress and uncertainty surrounding us. In order to get a better sleep, you can maintain something known as sleep hygiene.

This includes steps that can help you get better sleep. Number one, only go to your bed when you have to lie down there and sleep. It will automatically give the mind a cue to rest when you lie down on the bed. Avoiding eating or working there. Secondly, half an hour before you go to sleep, keep your electronic appliances aside to avoid disturbance.

These small measures in your daily life can bring in some relief. Try staying positive and avoiding watching news for more than 15-20 minutes everyday. Stay socially connected with family and friends as much as possible. We all will get through this together!

Watch this video for more information.

In case you feel the need to reach out to someone, you should seek professional help, there are helplines available for psychiatrists and psychologists amid the lockdown.