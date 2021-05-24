On a collective level, our nation is witnessing a terrible second wave of the pandemic. But in spite of this, some people haven't ceased to amaze the world with their absurd actions. One such instance is this couple from Tamil Nadu, who decided to get married in an aeroplane!
Recently a video clip of a couple's wedding taking place inside a plane flying from Madurai to Thoothukudi went viral. Reportedly, the couple had already gotten married in a more intimate and private setting a week prior to this flamboyant ceremony. Also, Rakesh and Dheekshana claimed that all 161 wedding guests on the plane had tested negative in their COVID test reports.
Apparently, the couple wanted to make their wedding more memorable and special, and so they decided to hire a chartered flight to have an 'aircraft wedding.' The TN government had announced an extension on the existing lockdown on Saturday (22nd of May) till the 31st of May because the state had seen about 30,000 new cases arise on Friday.
Here is a post with the video of the wedding.
Rakesh-Dakshina from Madurai, who rented a plane for two hours and got married in the wedding sky. Family members who flew from Madurai to Bangalore after getting married by SpiceJet flight from Bangalore to Madurai. #COVID19India #lockdown @TV9Telugu #weddingrestrictions pic.twitter.com/9nDyn3MM4n— DONTHU RAMESH (@DonthuRamesh) May 23, 2021
And here is what everyone thought of this unique wedding ceremony.
This shows how the governments are poorly leaving loopholes in the management of Covid-19. Well if that was allowed, we can only wish them a Happy Married life.— Tanchho (@Tanchho5) May 24, 2021
The government only knows to oppress the poor. These are rich people. Whatever they do is forgiven.— Dr.Hashim Zaidi (@ecb1c7bc8e244d4) May 24, 2021
Why isn't anyone charging them under the epidemic act? These people who were cramped inside the flight do not stay inside. They go back to their places and spread the virus. @drharshvardhan @HardeepSPuri are these even allowed?— Kannan K (@KannanK51531500) May 24, 2021
@mkstalin https://t.co/xKCF3Iicoa social distancing here?— ANAND SATSANGI (@asatsangi11) May 24, 2021
What an idea 🤣 Is it allowed on plan? How can they all stand while flight is flying?— madhuri pathak (@madhuriim) May 24, 2021
This is the epitome of privilege. With so many fundraisers about where people can't afford to even get CT scans, this person thought he could use his money to flout rules. This is pathetic and I do not wish the best for the couple at all.— Noobieboobie (@Noobieboobie3) May 24, 2021
Wish the couple good, don't talk about rules 🙄— Kadiri Madhava (@rishyasrunga75) May 24, 2021
Any actions on 170 peoples or rules are only made for poor n middle class
Totally covid safe protocol. Facepalm— Anil KB Dr.wealth (@anilbatchu) May 23, 2021
So all of them flouted #COVID19 norms and #airlines travel norms...they should book the plane for 1 month more and remain quarantined in it— Sushil (@sushsmile) May 24, 2021
Mera desh, mere desh ki log, sab mahan hein.— Soumitri Jena (@soumitrij) May 24, 2021
If this goes unseen, I will be confirmed about my faith on this democracy 🙏— Struggling banker (@strugglingbnker) May 24, 2021
Wow wat a blissful beginning of a married life.. starts with breaking the law and common sense from day 1 😜— Krama (@Krama14564080) May 24, 2021
What do you think? Yay or Nay?