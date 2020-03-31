Coronavirus outbreak has wrecked havoc in the country and our athletes, among other influential people, are trying to their best by contributing towards the control and relief work.

One of them being footballer Baichung Bhutia, who has offered his Gangtok home to be used as a shelter for migrant workers.

Speaking to PTI on the matter, Bhutia noted:

The people who are affected the most during the lockdown are migrant workers. There was a huge cue in Sikkim border yesterday. I've got a new unfinished building in Gangtok (Lumsey, Tadong). It should accommodate about 100 people.

While also adding:

I've offered any migrant worker who does not have any house to stay there. We will also provide them some basic ration. I'm also working with the local authorities to see how it can be done. We can support and work together.

To extend help further, he shared a contact number, which can be used to reach out in case of emergencies.

A true leader, on and off the field.