In the past, we've heard tragic stories of elephants being hit by trains while crossing those tracks that were originally their land. And, it's high time we all realise that this planet belongs to the wildlife, as much as it belongs to us.
West Bengal: Two elephants have been killed after being hit by a passenger train near Batasi in Darjeeling, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/2Ypdq4hMiJ— ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2019
In a bid to save crucial wildlife in the country, Jharkhand has decided to push back the proposal for an airport with concerns over disturbing elephant habitat.
Just in: Jharkhand Puts Off Building Airport To Save Vital Elephant Corridor: Mayank Aggarwal, Mongabay-India Barcroft Media via Getty ImagesRepresentative image. A proposal for an airport in Jharkhand has been pushed back with concerns over disturbing… https://t.co/YfX97TsVpg pic.twitter.com/tG0arrN2u2— CommentWise (@oncommentwise) January 17, 2020
The proposal for building Dhalbhumgarh airport has been put on hold as the project sought nearly 100 hectares of land from the forest lands that serve as a corridor for elephants migrating between Jharkhand and the neighbouring state of West Bengal.
Twitterati also wasted no time in applauding the Jharkhand government for taking this positive step. Take a look.
Kudos to Jharkhand Government for taking this step.— Shahab Jafri (@ShahabJafri55) January 22, 2020
One must realise the importance of balancing Modernisation with Nature.
Ecological balance must be maintained.
https://t.co/UozuVpAus3 Thanks. @JharkhandCMO Please also shut down all the illegal mining activity and restore the magnificent Forests and Wildlife Reserves that your state has been blessed with by Nature. Many thanks.— Mona Ambegaonkar (@MonaAmbegaonkar) January 22, 2020
Good news, yes. I believe they can do better for their National heritage animal. Airports can be upgraded already w/o destroying forest for wildlife. There is conflict w humans now. They are hit by trains, electrocuted etc. This only adds fuel to fire. Save people and wildlife.— Rite chz angr Az (@ChzAz) January 19, 2020
This is great news. Jharkhand leads the way and we hope other states will follow their footsteps.