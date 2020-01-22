In the past, we've heard tragic stories of elephants being hit by trains while crossing those tracks that were originally their land. And, it's high time we all realise that this planet belongs to the wildlife, as much as it belongs to us.

West Bengal: Two elephants have been killed after being hit by a passenger train near Batasi in Darjeeling, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/2Ypdq4hMiJ — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2019

Surely, development is a sign a progress for any state/country but, when it comes in the way of a natural habitat of a living being it definitely needs to reconsidered, and that's exactly what the Jharkhand government has done.

In a bid to save crucial wildlife in the country, Jharkhand has decided to push back the proposal for an airport with concerns over disturbing elephant habitat.

Just in: Jharkhand Puts Off Building Airport To Save Vital Elephant Corridor: Mayank Aggarwal, Mongabay-India Barcroft Media via Getty ImagesRepresentative image. A proposal for an airport in Jharkhand has been pushed back with concerns over disturbing… https://t.co/YfX97TsVpg pic.twitter.com/tG0arrN2u2 — CommentWise (@oncommentwise) January 17, 2020

The proposal for building Dhalbhumgarh airport has been put on hold as the project sought nearly 100 hectares of land from the forest lands that serve as a corridor for elephants migrating between Jharkhand and the neighbouring state of West Bengal.

An expert panel of the Indian government’s Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) said that if they go ahead with the project, it could increase human-elephant conflict in the area. Furthermore, it has sought information for reconsidering the proposal.

According to reports , the total land required for the construction of the airport was 97.166 hectares, out of which, 96.761 hectares is reserved forest land.

There were 79,332 trees sought in the forest area and the estimated cost for the development of the airport was about ₹100 crores.

Twitterati also wasted no time in applauding the Jharkhand government for taking this positive step. Take a look.

Kudos to Jharkhand Government for taking this step.

One must realise the importance of balancing Modernisation with Nature.

Ecological balance must be maintained. — Shahab Jafri (@ShahabJafri55) January 22, 2020

Yay! 1 for the 🐘 🐘 🐘 — #BanGlueTraps! 🌹 (@Gay_Global_News) January 20, 2020

https://t.co/UozuVpAus3 Thanks. @JharkhandCMO Please also shut down all the illegal mining activity and restore the magnificent Forests and Wildlife Reserves that your state has been blessed with by Nature. Many thanks. — Mona Ambegaonkar (@MonaAmbegaonkar) January 22, 2020

Good news, yes. I believe they can do better for their National heritage animal. Airports can be upgraded already w/o destroying forest for wildlife. There is conflict w humans now. They are hit by trains, electrocuted etc. This only adds fuel to fire. Save people and wildlife. — Rite chz angr Az (@ChzAz) January 19, 2020

This is great news. Jharkhand leads the way and we hope other states will follow their footsteps.

What are your thoughts?