I am not a believer of astrology, unless the predictions are in my favour.
If it says I will get a promotion, find a partner, travel: I want to believe that kinda thing.
But my faith has been shattered now. 2020 was supposed to be my year; that's what the astrologers said. From what angle is it my year, though? Please tell me?
Here's a part of prediction for my sunsign Gemini, for 2020:
You see the timing of this?
March 23! Two days later the country went into a lockdown and my stress levels peaked like anything.
But what does this say? Peace of mind and satisfaction. I mean, buddy, itna jhooth?
Moving on, another website said this about my future.
This is a bit realistic in that my patience is being tested every waking moment of the day, but travel? Huh?
Rahu into Taurus will create circumstances for you to travel abroad - Well, Rahu clearly did not try enough because I can't go to my bagal waala park, let alone another country.
And that too for a good amount of time, so ye kahan se aaya?
Anyway, something about the money stuff. Let's see what the astrologers thought was in store for me.
Where do I even begin with the kind of vibes I have been getting from my financial conditions in this first half!
Pay cut had to happen and it was coupled with the 'stocking time' so I have really no savings right now. And f*ck you for giving me hope.
Numerology also had to say some things about how my year was going to be. To quote a website:
When you have seven as your personal year number for 2020, it is time to relax and take some time for yourself. Number seven is a number for reflection and self-growth. It’s time for some you time. Take advantage of this year and all of the things that come with it.
You'd best believe I am getting time to myself but 'relaxation' toh ek mazaak hai at this point.
We are stuck in such a loop of kaam-bartan-kaam-bartan-kaam, that 'taking a break' has become a joke. So dekh lo aap.
Not one. NOT. EVEN. ONE astrologer predicted this.
Or hinted that a world-halting event will change everything as we know it.