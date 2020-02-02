I don't think you've realised this yet, but today is 02/02/2020. If you are still wondering what is so funny about these numbers, well, it's the perfect palindrome- it's the same when read forwards and backwards.

And that's not just in the DD/MM/YY format we use. Even with the American format of MM/DD/YY, February 2, 2020 still reads the same.

Hell, at 2 A.M in the night, it read 02:02:20 on 02/02/2020.

That is cool but why is that special you ask? Well, this will occur only once this century.

You'll actually be surprised how rare these dates are. The last palindrome date came 909 years ago on 11/11/1111. Even the Doctor hasn't seen one in his lifetime.

And according to calculations, the next will come in 101 years on 12/12/2121. Following which, there isn't another one until 03/03/3030.

So remember this day. It will be pretty difficult to forget, actually. It's quite unique, so do something special today. Make a memory, because there won't be another one in your lifetime.