Kids should not have phones. Not at least until they have properly learnt to walk. A child with a phone is a disaster waiting to happen as this US family recently found out. This toddler from New Jersey went on a bit of a shopping spree with his mother's phone.

22-month-old Ayaansh Kumar's little shopping spree resulted in furniture worth Rs 1.14 lakh being bought from Walmart.

The family had just moved into a new home and the mother, Madhu Kumar was browsing furniture on her phone and adding items to her cart but hadn't made the purchase yet.

So, when the furniture started being delivered to her doorstep, she was a tad confused. She then asked her husband and other two children if they had a part to play in this unwanted expense.

The father Pramod Kumar spoke to NBC and confirmed that it was their youngest behind the chaos.

It is really hard to believe that he has done this, but that’s what happened... Moving forward, we will put tough passcodes or face recognition so when he picks up the phone he finds it in locked condition.

Oh, and they could return all the furniture but first they must wait for all the packages to be delivered first before they can drive to Walmart and return them.