By now, you probably know about the 6-year-old superstar who saved his younger sister from a vicious dog attack, suffering brutal injuries in the process. Bridger Walker, the boy in question from Cheyenne in Wyoming, has been soaking in the global praise ever since, and rightfully so. Now, another star's joined the ranks of thanks.

Tom Holland just praised the brave and selfless actions of the young boy, and invited him onto the set of Spider-Man 3.

Walker's aunt Nicole shared the video, along with the caption - ‘A Conversation with Spider-Man. When dreams come true.’

In it, Holland can be heard telling the young boy,

We’re going to be shooting Spider-Man 3, and if you ever want to come to the set and hang out and see the Spider-Man suit up close and hang out with us, you’re always welcome. You’ll always be my guest.

Since the news of Bridger's actions gained popularity, other celebs have also been lavishing praise on him. Chris Evans, who plays Captain America, said he'd be gifting him an authentic Captain America shield. Let's hope the boy makes a speedy recovery!