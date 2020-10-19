Like the famous saying “too much of anything is good for nothing” goes, it turns out that the usage of too many immunity boosters may also turn out to be harmful for our bodies.

Immunity refers to our bodies’ ability to provide resistance or protection against diseases and infections caused by pathogens such as viruses, bacteria, parasites, and other harmful microorganisms.

Therefore, immunity boosters are foods, fruits, vegetables, or even artificially designed supplements that help us increase this ability to fight against illnesses. All the parts of our body that help us fight against diseases and help improve our immunity are collectively named as the immune system.

Our immune system functions in a way that it can detect harmful bacteria and viruses that enter our body. These cells are also known as antigens which attack these viruses or bacteria by producing antibodies.

Antibodies are blood proteins which are produced in response to and counteracting a specific antigen. They combine chemically with substances which the body recognizes as alien, such as bacteria, viruses, and foreign substances in the blood.

After the havoc Covid-19 has caused, people have resorted to homemade homemade herbal and immunity boosting concoctions. Their sales increased by a huge margin with the outbreak of Covid-19.

However, medical experts have warned against taking these dietary supplements in excess. Dr Raghu Ram, a noted cancer specialist says:

Such products are being taken in an overdrive. It is important that the patients reveal the details of these supplements in case they are undergoing any treatment or scheduled for a surgery.

Similarly, Dr Rahuraj Hegde, an eye plastic surgeon said:

Yesterday my patient on the operating table bled buckets. He wasn't on blood thinners. After surgery he told me he was taking a herbal concoction of ginger, garlic, turmeric and asafoetida thrice daily to prevent Covid.

A more effective alternative to boost immunity instead of relying entirely on immunity boosters is exercising or intense physical activity. Exercise results in cellular damage and induces an immune response, which floods sites of damage with immune cells.

A lot of studies indicate that moderate exercise of less than 60 minutes can improve the circulation of anti-inflammatory cytokines, neutrophils, natural killer cells, T cells and B cells.