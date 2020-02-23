After reading the reports about large amounts of gold deposits being found in Uttar Pradesh, the Geological Survey of India came forward to state that these claims weren't true. It said that it had carried out exploration work for gold in Sonbhadra district of UP before, the results were not encouraging. It also added that it was,"not party to the news reports which have appeared in the media."

Geological Survey of India tells PTI there has been no discovery of gold deposits estimated to be around 3,000 tonnes in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district, as claimed by district mining official — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 22, 2020

Several news portals, including us, reported that gold deposits estimated to be around 3,000 tonnes and worth Rs 12 lakh crore in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh were found by the GSI. This was estimated to be almost five times India's current reserve of gold. However, we may have 'overestimated'.

The mineralized zone having an average grade of 3.03 gms of gold per tonne is tentative in nature and the total gold that can be extracted from the resource of 52,806.25 tonnes of ore is approximately 160 kgs not 3,350 tonnes as reported by the media.

- GSI Director General M Sridhar said in Kolkata

