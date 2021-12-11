To give you a recap of 2021, we fought a deadly pandemic, our athletes made us proud at Tokyo Olympics, our love for cricket was evident, we watched some wonderful films like Jai Bhim & Shershaah.

Like every year, Google’s ‘Year in Search’ for 2021, lists the most trending things Indians have searched throughout the year.

From ‘Indian Premier League' & ‘ICC T20 World Cup' to searches for ‘CoWIN' and ‘Covid Vaccine', 'Squid game' and more we had a variety of searches in 2021.

Trending personalities on Google in 2021.

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was on the top search of Google this year for his extraordinary victory at Tokyo Olympics, including PV Sindhu, Bajrang Punia, Sushil Kumar.

Elon Musk, Vicky Kaushal, Aryan Khan, Raj Kundra Shehnaaz Gill were among the top trending personalities on Google in 2021.

Trending sports events on Google in 2021

Indians love cricket, and these searches are proof. Indian Premier League, ICC T20 World Cup, and Euro Cup were leading in the list.

Followed by Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics, Copa America, and Wimbledon.

Trending ‘How to' queries on Google in 2021.

1. How to register for COVID vaccine.

2. How to make oxygen at home.

3. How to check IPO allotment status.

4. How to increase oxygen level.

5. How to download vaccination certificate.

6. How to link PAN with AADHAAR.

7. How to buy dogecoin in India.

8. How to invest in bitcoin.

9. How to calculate percentage of marks.

10. How to make banana bread.

Trending "What is" queries on Google in 2021.

Most of the 'what is' searches were dominated by Covid queries. Like 'what is black fungus', 'what is remdesivir', 'what is delta plus variant'.

Some other searches included, 'what is happening in Afghanistan', 'what is toolkit', 'what is Taliban'.

Trending movies of 2021

2021 witnessed interest in regional cinema as Jai Bhim trending in the list this year. We also had Shershaah, Radhe, and Bell Bottom trending on the top trending movies in 2021. Followed by Godzilla vs Kong and Eternals from Hollywood.

Trending news events of 2021.

Along with Tokyo Olympics, other news events that topped the google search in 2021 were: farmers' protest, Afghanistan news, West Bengal elections, lockdown, tropical cyclone Tauktae, Bird Flu.

Trending 'Near me' searches of 2021.

1. COVID vaccine near me.

2. COVID test near me.

3. Oxygen cylinder near me.

4. Covid hospital near me.

5. Fastag near me.

Trending recipes on Google in 2021

Most of us stayed home on the first of 2021. We also spent a lot of time googling new recipes to cook. The top trending recipes on Google in India this year were: Matar Paneer, Lasagna, Enoki Mushrooms, Modak, Porn Star Martini, and more.

Read: Virat Kohli, PM Modi’s Tweets Topped The List Of 2021 Twitter Moments In India.