On 31 December 2019, the first case of Coronavirus was reported in Wuhan City, China. Since then, the virus has spread across the globe, and recently, 15 more cases were reported from Delhi, India.

As per reports, 15 Italian tourists tested positive for coronavirus. They have currently been quarantined at the ITBP facility in New Delhi.

This news comes a day after an Italian tourist tested positive for the virus in Jaipur. Additionally, his wife also showed symptoms of the virus.

This brings the total number of people who tested positive for coronavirus in India to 28, including one from New Delhi, three from Kerala, and one from Telangana. Out of these 28 cases, three from Kerala have fully recovered and been discharged.

Additionally, six patients who tested positive for Coronavirus are under treatment in Agra. Reportedly, the global death toll has surpassed 3000. In the current scenario, it is important to take precautions and keep yourself hydrated.