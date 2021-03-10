Imagine living in a residential area where owning a plane is as normal as owning a car? Well, such places actually exist and most of them are located in the United States.

And, they are known as airparks or fly-in communities. Why? You'll know once you read further.

After the end of WWII, United States was left with many airfields. Between 1939 and 1946 even the population of pilots increased from 34,000 to 4,00,000.

So, the Civil Aeronautics Administration proposed to build residential airparks throughout the country to use deactivated military strips and to accommodate retired war pilots. That's how fly-in communities were formed.

The first airpark was Sierra Sky Park in Fresno, California. It was established in 1946.

And, one such residential airpark is the Cameron Park Airport in California. All the residents living here have one common interest- their love for aviation.

TikTok user who goes by the name of @thesoulfamily filmed a viral video of this unusual neighbourhood where everyone owns an airplane. Here, instead of cars, airplanes are parked in front of the houses or kept in their hangars.

The streets are wide and are designed for pilots to taxi their planes from their houses to the Cameron Park airport nearby. The roads are so wide that a plane and a car can easily pass one another safely without crashing into each other.

Seeing a plane on the street in this community is as normal and common as seeing a car or a bus anywhere else in the world. And, each street has names related to aviation, for example, there's a street named Boeing Road.

People living here use their airplanes to commute and it's quite a common practice. Here's a fun fact. There are more than 630 residential airparks in the world and more than 610 of them are in the US.

Speaking of which, Spruce Creek in Florida is yet another popular land of planes. It is one of the largest fly-in communities in America. There are about 650 aircrafts in the neighbourhood and everything from private jets to historic aircraft that date back to the 1940s can be found here.

While speaking about his first time in the neighbourhood, Bravo, a resident of Spruce Creek who has been living there for over 20 years, said:

When I got here, it was like arriving at Disneyland for the first time. It looks like a real neighborhood, while most of the fly-in communities are just a little strip of grass in the center with houses that range from a mix of trailers to frame houses and brick houses, but this one is truly luxurious.

And while many pilots don't mind retiring here, this area has also been popular with celebrities, like John Travolta who once called Spruce Creek home.

In fact, some of the bigger fly-in communities also have restaurants, shops, sporting facilities, and country clubs.

You can visit this place only if you know or are invited by the property owners.

These fly-in communities are truly every pilots paradise.

Have you ever been to an airpark? Tell us in the comments section.