In absolutely devastating news, 15 migrant workers have been run over by a goods train while they were sleeping on the railway tracks in Maharashtra's, Aurangabad district. 

According to reports, these labourers were returning to Madhya Pradesh. They likely assumed that trains were not running due to the coronavirus lockdown and exhausted from walking a long distance, slept off on the tracks. The incident took place at around 5:30 am on the Aurangabad-Jalna railway line.

Footwear and other personal belongings of those migrants were found on the railway tracks. Even the rotis they were carrying for their journey were seen on the tracks.

After this disturbing incident, The Railway Ministry tweeted saying that an inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

PM Modi Tweeted about the incident adding that "he's extremely anguished" by the accident.  

The development comes at a time when stranded migrant labourers are forced to walk long distances to their home states due to the unavailibility of transport. 