In absolutely devastating news, 15 migrant workers have been run over by a goods train while they were sleeping on the railway tracks in Maharashtra's, Aurangabad district.



At around 5:15 am, unfortunately a freight train ran over some people which lead to the death of 16 labourers. We are looking in to the matter: Mokshada Patil, SP Aurangabad #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/GJaavisRv4 — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2020

According to reports, these labourers were returning to Madhya Pradesh. They likely assumed that trains were not running due to the coronavirus lockdown and exhausted from walking a long distance, slept off on the tracks. The incident took place at around 5:30 am on the Aurangabad-Jalna railway line.

Footwear and other personal belongings of those migrants were found on the railway tracks. Even the rotis they were carrying for their journey were seen on the tracks.

After this disturbing incident, The Railway Ministry tweeted saying that an inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

During early hours today after seeing some labourers on track, loco pilot of goods train tried to stop the train but eventually hit them between Badnapur and Karmad stations in Parbhani-Manmad section

Injureds have been taken to Aurangabad Civil Hospital.

Inquiry has been ordered — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 8, 2020

PM Modi Tweeted about the incident adding that "he's extremely anguished" by the accident.

Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation. All possible assistance required is being provided. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 8, 2020

The development comes at a time when stranded migrant labourers are forced to walk long distances to their home states due to the unavailibility of transport.