Delhi recorded 1,501 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 11th June, taking the total number of cases the city to over 32,000.

Source: India Today

While this was the second time in a week when the capital recorded over 1,500 cases in a day, Delhi Health Minister's statement is creating confusion for everyone.

Health Minister Satyendra Jain was quoted saying:

There is transmission in the community, but if it is community transmission or not that can be declared by the Centre only, it is a technical term.

His remarks came a day after Deputy CM Manish Sisodia told reporters that the Centre has said there is "no community transmission" of the novel coronavirus in Delhi.

Community transmission or not, the minister's statement has confused netizens.

Dear minister, we already have a lot to deal with. Please don't create more panic and confusion.