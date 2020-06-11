Delhi recorded 1,501 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 11th June, taking the total number of cases the city to over 32,000.
While this was the second time in a week when the capital recorded over 1,500 cases in a day, Delhi Health Minister's statement is creating confusion for everyone.
Health Minister Satyendra Jain was quoted saying:
There is transmission in the community, but if it is community transmission or not that can be declared by the Centre only, it is a technical term.
#WATCH There is transmission in the community, but if it is community transmission or not that can be declared by Centre only, it is a technical term: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/ltJV7hYUxa— ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2020
His remarks came a day after Deputy CM Manish Sisodia told reporters that the Centre has said there is "no community transmission" of the novel coronavirus in Delhi.
Community transmission or not, the minister's statement has confused netizens.
If You Can’t Convince Them, Confuse Them...— Vikram Singh (@theVikram02) June 11, 2020
There is transmission in the community but not community transmission? O.M.G https://t.co/bDkZsUyDUR— Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) June 11, 2020
June 10, 2020
I love you, but I am not in love with you 😂😅— Atul Yadav (@iatulyadav) June 11, 2020
आख़िर बोलना क्या चाहता है🤨🤯— Kamran Shaikh كامران شيخ🇮🇳 (@KamranSmk) June 11, 2020
Yeh woh nahi... lekin woh yeh hai— Sunilkumar (@Sunilku72022541) June 11, 2020
I am married to her,— Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) June 11, 2020
But are we married nor no only the centre can tell !🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️
I am eating the cake
But am I eating the cake or no only Centre can tell 🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️ https://t.co/4d6CoXY2iY
Jo raveena hai Woh raveena nahin karishma hai aur Jo karishma hai Woh karishma Nahi raveena hai https://t.co/XZdm5pX7X7— Neha Sharma (@mmiinniii) June 11, 2020
I nominate him for a gold medal in gymnastics! 🤦🏻♀️ #COVID19 https://t.co/amOCAvhfpD— Sanchi Rai سانچی (@sanchirai) June 10, 2020
Dear minister, we already have a lot to deal with. Please don't create more panic and confusion.