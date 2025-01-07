Imagine spending ₹50 lakh in a year on traveling and calling it a lifestyle shift. That’s exactly what travel influencer Sharanya Iyer did, and naturally, the internet has opinions.

In a now-viral Instagram reel titled “How Much I Spent in 2024”, Sharanya revealed her jaw-dropping expenses, breaking down how she managed to globe-trot across six countries, buy a brand-new car, and still keep a smile on her face.

Sharanya, who boasts a following of over 503K on Instagram, shared that she visited countries like Laos, Thailand, South Africa, Greenland, Madeira, and Iceland not once but three times in 2024. Her travels alone cost her a fortune, with flights setting her back ₹5 lakh and trips like South Africa with her parents reaching ₹8 lakh.

However, the real kicker? She also splurged ₹22 lakh on a new Hyundai car and spent ₹5 lakh on medical expenses her insurance didn’t cover. Surprisingly, she admitted she didn’t even include costs for food, shopping, or daily expenses in her calculations.

In the reel, Sharanya explained that this massive shift in her spending philosophy came after years of being an “obsessive saver.” She credited her dad and friends for pushing her to loosen her purse strings and embrace a more joyful approach to life, calling it a “significant move” that helped her get through a difficult year. While her admission of spending ₹50 lakh on travel and lifestyle changes was meant to inspire, it left the internet divided.

Netizens reaction

Her post quickly went viral, amassing over 1.3 million views and countless reactions. Some were curious about her finances, asking questions like, “What’s your source of income?” Others couldn’t wrap their heads around her budget, particularly how she managed three trips to Iceland for just ₹2.5 lakh. Sharanya responded to one such comment, explaining that parts of her Iceland trips were sponsored, and she excluded flight costs.

But not all reactions were positive. Many questioned the sustainability of such extravagant spending, with one user humorously pointing out, “Finance influencers are experiencing trauma after this reel.” Still, some applauded her bold approach, agreeing that sometimes, it’s okay to prioritize experiences over savings.

Sharanya’s reel also touched on her decision to focus on cutting down material spending in 2025, a move that seems ironic considering her lavish 2024. But hey, if anyone’s living the dream of turning wanderlust into a lifestyle, it’s her.

So, would you blow ₹50 lakh in a year to chase your adventures, or are you more team save every penny? Either way, Sharanya’s reel has left us all questioning how far we’d go for a year of unforgettable memories.