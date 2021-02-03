Time seems to be moving in reverse and in the most disappointing ways possible. On Wednesday, 3rd of February, Twitter witnessed trolls responding to Rihanna's post in support of the Farmers' Protest in a disturbing and obnoxious way.

People are mentioning and siding with Chris Brown on the assault that he subjected Rihanna to back in 2009 as a response. This was the original post by her on Twitter.

Here are some of the reactions netizens had towards the post. Some of the tweets are triggering and there are descriptions of sexual assault and physical violence, please read with caution.

Just one thing: The misogynist reaction to Rihanna's tweet where she's being mocked for her abusive relationship with Chris Brown is just another reiteration of what feminists in India have been pointing out for a while — the intersection of women-hating & right-wing ideology. — Maanvi (@Maanvi2501) February 3, 2021

Respect for Chris brown restored ✌️ https://t.co/zV7hd6OZH1 — The Intrepid (@Theintrepid_) February 2, 2021

Chris Brown trends on Twitter India after Modi supporters use images of Rihanna's assault to troll her for tweet in support of India's farmers, flood her mentions with misogynist abuse pic.twitter.com/u3uHK5zr1Q — Hindutva Watch (@Hindutva__watch) February 2, 2021

Chris Brown was charged with assault on Rihanna. Now that Rihanna has raised her voice for the protesting farmers, sanghis are taunting her with Chris Brown references and they’ve turned Chris Brown stans.

Sanghis are the worst scums ever known to mankind.



Solidarity, @rihanna. pic.twitter.com/NtSic6hAlX — Saif (@isaifpatel) February 2, 2021

If Rihanna can't feel the pain of Delhi police then why would I give a F### about her pain



Never mess with Right wing that's it 🙏 https://t.co/pQvoxY7H8Z — The Intrepid (@Theintrepid_) February 2, 2021

Indian RWers supporting Chris Brown for assaulting Rihanna just proves how they themselves will resort to violence, abuse and rape threats to shut down women with contrarian and independent opinions. — Aparna (@FuschiaScribe) February 2, 2021

Justifying assault or abuse is not cool, it is far from alright. Let this be a lesson on how not to respond to world or human rights issues. .