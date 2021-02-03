Time seems to be moving in reverse and in the most disappointing ways possible. On Wednesday, 3rd of February, Twitter witnessed trolls responding to Rihanna's post in support of the Farmers' Protest in a disturbing and obnoxious way.
People are mentioning and siding with Chris Brown on the assault that he subjected Rihanna to back in 2009 as a response. This was the original post by her on Twitter.
why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest https://t.co/obmIlXhK9S— Rihanna (@rihanna) February 2, 2021
Here are some of the reactions netizens had towards the post. Some of the tweets are triggering and there are descriptions of sexual assault and physical violence, please read with caution.
Just one thing: The misogynist reaction to Rihanna's tweet where she's being mocked for her abusive relationship with Chris Brown is just another reiteration of what feminists in India have been pointing out for a while — the intersection of women-hating & right-wing ideology.— Maanvi (@Maanvi2501) February 3, 2021
Chris Brown was charged with assault on Rihanna. Now that Rihanna has raised her voice for the protesting farmers, sanghis are taunting her with Chris Brown references and they’ve turned Chris Brown stans.— Saif (@isaifpatel) February 2, 2021
Sanghis are the worst scums ever known to mankind.
Solidarity, @rihanna. pic.twitter.com/NtSic6hAlX
Indian RWers supporting Chris Brown for assaulting Rihanna just proves how they themselves will resort to violence, abuse and rape threats to shut down women with contrarian and independent opinions.— Aparna (@FuschiaScribe) February 2, 2021
Justifying assault or abuse is not cool, it is far from alright. Let this be a lesson on how not to respond to world or human rights issues. .