Even the most intellectually corrupt understand that at this point, the Trump administration is a risk to the safety of the whole world, let alone the USA.

It may not be by choice but one can always zero in on their willful ignorance. Case in point, the Trump administration senior advisor Kellyanne Conway who has somehow misunderstood what the number 19 in COVID-19 refers to and has voiced her 'alternative truth' on national TV.

Appearing on the US President's favourite show, Fox and Friends, Conway spoke about the virus while discussing Trump's decision to suspend funding for the WHO.

This is COVID-19, not COVID-1 folks, and so you would think the people charged with the World Health Organisation facts and figures would be on top of that.

In case, the above statement was difficult to understand, she basically meant to say there have been 18 different cases of Coronavirus before we got to COVID-19.

FYI, that's not why it is called COVID-19. The number was chosen because the first outbreak occurred in 2019. The ‘CO’ stands for ‘corona,’ ‘VI’ for ‘virus,’ and ‘D’ for disease.

As of right now, 20,64,815 people have been infected by the virus, And mind you, this number could actually be much higher as some of the most populous countries haven't even been testing as many people as necessary to truly understand the scale of this pandemic.