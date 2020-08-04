US President Donald Trump recently sat down for an interview with Axios' Jonathan Swan, a clip of which, released by the channel is going viral.
In case, you ask what's the big deal given things with Trump go viral so easily, it's because of the way Trump is trying to excuse himself of the responsibility of the US' abysmal record in handling COVID-19 cases.
Trump, at one point, even tellsSwan that the USA's record in terms of the number of deaths was the lower than the world.
Yeah, that reaction was all of us too.
He also just denies the fact that South Korea actually has a pretty low mortality rate per population because they have managed the crisis efficiently. I hope you understand what I said here. This is a fact that he just said NO to.
Quite naturally, the video drew some attention on Twitter. Some people also credited Swan holding the fort with his line of questioning and not letting Trump get away with lies and compared it to how Indian PM, Modi often gets interviewed.
All of us. pic.twitter.com/Puf30S19jR— Jaxlyn Wolf, Baby Yoda's Nanny (@lenetra806) August 4, 2020
If you wrote this as grotesque farce -— John Cusack (@johncusack) August 4, 2020
In a film - no one would believe it -
This looks like a SNL skit but it’s not.— Charles Milian (@CharlesMilian) August 4, 2020
People often ask how people could vote for him but when you listen to this exchange, you see how much he is like many if not most Americans. Let’s be honest, many (if not most) Americans are intellectually average lack advanced comprehension/ critical thinking skills. https://t.co/4NjUcEDRZ0— #PriscillaSlater Died In Police Custody (@FeministaJones) August 4, 2020
Your supreme leader says reporters can't use math.@SenKevinCramer @SenJohnHoeven #cowards https://t.co/SZklYeM4gn— MandaMighty (@MandaMighty1) August 4, 2020
Even now, after years of this godawful embarrassing shite, it's hard to believe this is real. https://t.co/rq7sA54izM— Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) August 4, 2020
Imagine this in India & PM being interviewed by any indian journalist and its aftermath. 😬#CoronavirusIndia@TheOutspoken03 @Whats_appp_uni @Godi__Media_ https://t.co/1lW0EvGeuC— Debarshi Basu (@Debarshibasu3) August 4, 2020
Didn't watch this at first because i thought it was a sketch but it's not and that makes it worse https://t.co/HZ2yIvRG1s— Ruairidh Maclean (@rumaclean16) August 4, 2020
We would never have such line of questioning in India. That's where Modi Ji is super intelligent - nurture your own journalists, control the questions and hence, manage the perception exactly as you want it to be. https://t.co/Uy8g4KAm69— Karthik (@beastoftraal) August 4, 2020
Reminder that the guy holding the papers and rambling on like a confused person at the DMV also holds the nuclear codes. https://t.co/VUqKxWAudE— W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) August 4, 2020
The real difference between Modi and Trump is that the former has a pathological need to appear liked and respected. Trump is a lunatic who does whatever, whenever. For Modi, image is everything. https://t.co/LP7stRHDoB— बद्दुआ lipa (@BucketheadCase) August 4, 2020
Look at the way the Journalist is sitting with a straight spine, the way he's questioning back and the how he's holding himself up and not asking what tonic Trump is using, or does he carry a purse, or how many hours he sleeps. @RubikaLiyaquat @DChaurasia2312 https://t.co/5QPENWc3fC— Sandeep (@Sensopher) August 4, 2020
You can enjoy the complete video here:
.@jonathanvswan: “Oh, you’re doing death as a proportion of cases. I’m talking about death as a proportion of population. That’s where the U.S. is really bad. Much worse than South Korea, Germany, etc.”@realdonaldtrump: “You can’t do that.”— Axios (@axios) August 4, 2020
Swan: “Why can’t I do that?” pic.twitter.com/MStySfkV39
Mind you, the USA is amongst the oldest democracies in the world.