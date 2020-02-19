After all the hullabaloo around the arrival of Donald Trump in India, his fans might not be getting as much as they hoped for, despite doing everything from blocking slums from view and injecting water in the Yamuna.

According to Bloomberg, he may postpone a significant India-US trade deal as he felt India hadn't treated them very well.

He told reporters,

Well, we can have a trade deal with India, but I’m really saving the big deal for later on. I don’t know if it will be done before the [US presidential] election. We’re not treated very well by India, but I happen to like Prime Minister Narendra Modi a lot.

Trump is scheduled to visit New Delhi and Ahmedabad on February 24 and 25. However, the anticipated trade deal seems to be cancelled until the US election in November.

Last year, Trump kicked India out of a program for developing countries that gave some Indian exports tariff-free access to the U.S. market. Since then, officials have been trying to come to an agreement in return for a restoration of India’s preferential status.

For now, it remains to be seen what next week's visit will bring about.