During the climate change segment during the Presidential debate on October 22, US President Donald Trump used the word “filthy” to describe the quality of air in India, China and Russia. He used the said term while defending his decision to pull out of the Paris accord.

Look at China, how filthy it is. Look at Russia, look at - India, it’s so filthy, the air is filthy.

The proverbial kick in the ass for #HowdyModi from #Dolundbhai Oh how they deserve each other, these 2 morons. Sorry @PMOIndia #SwachhBharat certificate not forthcoming from @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/to8ofIoELL — Be the Change👊🏻 (@nandtara) October 23, 2020

Wait a minute! Weren't PM Trump and PM Modi friends? It sure seemed like it during the Namaste Trump tour event where our PM hosted the US President generously.

So, naturally, the US President's remarks were not taken well by fellow Indians who urged PM Modi for a rebuttal who is known to be Trumps ally.

Trump praises India with "filthy" tag. This is the guy you befriended while making enemies in all sides of South Asia. India is better off with new-age non-alignment. No need to hug anyone who doesn't respect you.

#HowdyModi — Madhavan Narayanan (@madversity) October 23, 2020

What a (h)uuuge waste of money all that Ahmedabad beautification was! #HowdyModi #NamasteTrump — Sireesha (@Sireesh01) October 23, 2020

Wasted so much of funds on you,calling our country filthy with audacity and what are we going to do next time welcome you again blind folded. We should never be inviting him again as the India air is filthy as per him. #DonaldTrump #HowdyModi — Vaibhavi🔥 (@KBillbill86) October 23, 2020

Trump : Fruits of Friendship



1) Questions India’s COVID death toll



2) Says India sends dirt up into the air

India “ air is filthy “



3) Called India “ tariff king “



The result of “Howdy Modi “ ! — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) October 23, 2020

Instead of calling India filthy, the US should focus on killing less people every year around the world. #Trump #PresidentialDebate2020 — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) October 23, 2020

What is the end result of all those USA visits by Modi,of the hand holding extreme bonhomie photo ops with Donald,of Howdy Modi & Namaste Trump events,of all compromises made by Modi in front of USA?



Trump calls India "FILTHY" and how.



How will Indians tolerate this insult? pic.twitter.com/adbuZvwwxv — Vinay Kumar Dokania 🇮🇳 🖐️ (@VinayDokania) October 23, 2020

"Look at #India, it is FILTHY" this what Donald Trump stated in #PresidentialDebate2020. @PMOIndia are you listening? — RizNash (@Ithefarhan) October 23, 2020

“Look at India, it’s filthy!” I hope you’re listening @narendramodi. “Ab ki bar Trump sarkar.” — Aatish Taseer (@AatishTaseer) October 23, 2020

Alexa play, achha sila diya tune mere pyaar ka.