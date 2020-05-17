A lot of the times, you will see liberals talking about how most right-wing conservatives don't have a creative bone in their bodies.

Well, they are not wrong. Because what you are about to see is not only extremely juvenile and inconceivably stupid, it also makes zero sense in light of a global pandemic.

Did you watch it? Are you still trying to understand why they plastered Trump's face all over that famous Independence Day speech? Yeah, me too, fam!

Well, for the uninitiated the MAGA people in the USA have been trying to get everything open despite the lack of testing kits and the rapidly increasing number of COVID-19 patients in the country. Trump being Trump, seems to be encouraging them!

Naturally, the 'sensible' Americans did not like it very much.

When you're such a bad President, you need to photoshop yourself on a fictional President. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) May 16, 2020

This is how Trump envisions himself... but in reality, we witness Trump not speaking in coherent sentences, lying, and throwing tantrums on the daily. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) May 16, 2020

Can we at least agree that Bill Pullman was a better President. pic.twitter.com/jF4RECVn2s — Chad Mahnken (@MahnkenChad) May 16, 2020

Well, That was the most powerful man on Earth! So I am going to let you form your own conclusion because I am out of words. .