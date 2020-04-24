Despite the massive number of coronavirus infections the US, Donald Trump has been quite adamant about opening the country up as soon as possible. Recently, he made another gaffe while talking about treating the disease that has people up in arms.

According to BBC, Trump suggested that coronavirus could be treated by injecting disinfectant into the body. The statement was immediately dismissed by doctors as extremely hazardous.

His exact words, during a conference on the virus, were,

I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning?

Doctors have since warned that injecting or ingesting any cleaning product could have fatal results and is highly dangerous.

Dr. Birx, Trump's science advisor, re-evaluating her entire life as Trump suggests injecting disinfectant into patients to cure #COVID19.#BigBadDon pic.twitter.com/inavqjGOwF — Dr. Farbod FRCEM (@EmergencyBod) April 24, 2020

Guys! Trump really suggested that people inject disinfectant as a cure for Corona Virus! Lol! You can’t make this sh!t up. — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) April 24, 2020

When I think of President Trump’s idea of injecting disinfectant:#coronavirus pic.twitter.com/7zQYuhObaU — Chris McCullough VO (@GrigLager) April 24, 2020

They also reiterated that you should most definitely not take medical advice from Trump.