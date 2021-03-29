Just because we're constantly told about the threat to our oceans doesn't make the danger any less immediate. In case you need a refresher, here's a few facts and stats that should jolt you into action, courtesy of Seaspiracy, the Netflix documentary.

1. 90% of the world's largest fish species have been wiped out by fishing.

Source: Unsplash

2. Slavery in the seafood industry is reported in 47 countries.

Source: The Scientist

3. Governments give $35 billion to fishing industries every year to expand fishing operations.

Source: China Ocean

4. 250,000 sea turtles are injured or killed by the fishing industry in the US alone.

Source: NBC News

5. 46% of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch is made up of fishing nets.

Source: Reset

6. 30,000 sharks are killed per hour, and 300,000 whales, dolphins and porpoises are killed in fishing nets every year.

Source: Britannica

7. Enough fishing line is set to wrap around the Earth 500 times.

Source: Youtube

8. 3.9 billion acres of seafloor is deforested every year by trawling.

Source: Terranature

Hopefully, this instigates you to give a damn.