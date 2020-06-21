Ever since the country started 'unlocking', shops and malls have reopened. This includes Lucknow's famous Tunday Kababi in the Aminabad area.



Due to lockdown, the restaurant closed in March on the orders of the district administration.



Now that the restaurant is reopening, the staff will prepare kebabs wearing masks as a protective measure, as per the advisory issued by the state government.

Circles have been made outside the restaurant to make sure that people follow social distancing norms. They are conducting a thermal screening of food delivery boys at the counters while their hands are also being sanitized.

The owner of Tunday Kababi, Mohammad Usman commented:



The restaurant was shut for over three months due to the lockdown and it was necessary due to the Covid scare. It was opened yesterday and we are serving kebabs. However, we are not making beef kebabs due to non-availability of meat.The sale has come down due to the restrictions but safety is also very important to contain the spread of Covid-19. Our staff is also taking all precautionary measures and we are urging customers to maintain social distancing and wait patiently for their order.

Aslam, a customer who came to buy the Galouti Kebabs from the place stated that:



I am very happy that Tunday Kababi, which serves the most delicious kebabs, have reopened. This eating joint is very famous where even the foreigners come to relish the Awadh cuisine. We were disappointed because the eatery was shut during the month of Ramzan. Tunday also serves the best biryani in Lucknow.

Not just that, Naveen, another customer, drove 30 minutes just to buy the kebabs commented that:

I couldn't wait to get kebabs after hearing that the eatery point has reopened. I have got kebabs and biryani packed for my entire family. It is not very safe to eat outside food but the outlet has opened after a long time and the delicious Galouti Kebabs were missing from the plate. I am also taking all the precautions.

This was the first time in 115 years that Tunday Kababi outlets had to remain shut during Ramzan because of COVD-19.



Let's hope that everyone stays safe during this pandemic and we come out of it sooner than later!