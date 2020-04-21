Though Arnab Goswami is no stranger to delivering 'sensational' statements while conducting debates on his show, his latest announcement has come as a bit of a shock.

Because, while discussing the Palghar lynchings live on air, Arnab Goswami resigned from the Editors Guild of India.

In his announcement, he stated that his decision to resign comes from the Guild's silence on pertinent issues related to Covid-19:

The Editors Guild of India has become a self-serving organisation, and I hereby, on live television, resign. I resign from the Editors of Guild of India for its absolute compromise on editorial ethics, for being an organisation that is only operating in self-interest. It (the Guild) is nothing but a group of has-beens.

People took to Twitter to comment on his resignation:

#ArnabGoswami resigns from membership of #EditorsGuild of India



Credibility of Editors Guild of India jumps to new record highs.. — Vinay Kumar Dokania🇮🇳 | विनय कुमार डोकानिया (@VinayDokania) April 20, 2020

#ArnabGoswami never deserved any place in the Editor’s Guild, he’s stopped being a journalist a very long time ago. He of zero credibility talking of credibility is comical. He’s a propaganda mouth piece. pic.twitter.com/Nu7phzAz1F — Sangita (@Sanginamby) April 20, 2020

Glad to know that Mr. Goswami resigned frm EditorsGuildofIndia. A person who isn't a journalist anymore should better go off track and feel free to become spokesperson of a political party. Mr. Goswami is a 'Judge' disguising as a 'journalist'.#EditorsGuild #Arnab #ArnabGoswami — Mahmodul Hassan (@mhassanism) April 21, 2020

#ArnabGoswami has finally realized that he isnt a journalist #EditorsGuild — JOEL JOHNSON (@johnson_joel14) April 20, 2020

I am so happy that #ArnabGoswami resigned from membership of #EditorsGuild of India, automatically the Credibility of Editors Guild of India goes to new highs... He turned into PR agency and his channel is English version of Sudershan news. Good riddance — QueenBee (@vaidehisachin) April 21, 2020

#arnabgoswami resigns from editors 'Guild' of India

Should he have accepted the guilt earlier and realised he's not a journalist? @republic#EditorsGuild https://t.co/uJl0yPuHdj — Rohil (@rahulorrohit) April 20, 2020

As of now the Editors Guild of India has not stated anything on Goswami's resignation.