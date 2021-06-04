During a panel discussion, India Today journalist Rahul Kanwal made quite a serious faux pas.

He was hosting a panel discussion regarding the developments in the case of the fugitive Mehul Choksi from Dominica with Rupin Sharma, Nagaland DGP and author of the book Extradition.

During the live panel discussion, Rupin Sharma briefly loses his internet connection. When he was replying to Rahul Kanwal’s question about the possible outcomes in Choksi’s case, his screen went pitch black. After being reconnected to the live feed, he apologised and said that there was a power cut. To which, Rahul Kanwal replied, “Don’t worry, you are in Nagaland, electricity goes off even in India, please go on.”

However, his mistake went viral on the internet. So much so, BJP leader Mmhonlumo Kikon tweeted that they would invite Rahul Kanwal to Nagaland soon for a geography lesson.

We need to invite @rahulkanwal to Nagaland very soon!

We need major geography class for major media professionals too!



What say @payalmehta100 @AdityaRajKaul @Karma_Paljor ?? https://t.co/KlkIkg3p7k — Mmhonlumo Kikon (@MmhonlumoKikon) June 3, 2021

Here is how people on the internet responded:

Rahul Kanwal must've thought Nagaland is part of England 😀😀😀 — indirakutty (@chimnibai) June 3, 2021

He probably thought it is part of Thailand, as both Nagaland and Thailand have land in it...by the way video hai kya??? — चक्र (@chakra_1234) June 3, 2021

YouTuber was arrested for saying Arunachal isn’t a part of India, when is Rahul Kanwal getting arrested for saying the same about Nagaland? — Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) June 3, 2021

@rahulkanwal Nagaland is infact in India? Aap toh educated lagte ho par aap aur paras ke beech mein kuch faraq nahi dikh raha hai https://t.co/oLIhmI53uz — 🍄 (@nyishinijir) June 3, 2021

Rahul doesn't know where Nagaland is, for him it's not in India https://t.co/ZxP822v7YQ — Stanley Vincent (@stanleyvss) June 3, 2021

However, Rahul Kanwal tweeted an apology later, saying he misspoke and that he meant to say 'Delhi' instead of 'India'.

This was a slip of tongue. My apologies. Was meaning to say Delhi. My bad — Rahul Kanwal (@rahulkanwal) June 3, 2021

What do you think?