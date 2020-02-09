Sudhir Chaudhary, the anchor of television channel Zee News was seen lashing out at the Delhi voters after the exit pole results were announced. The exit poll results, which showed a clear majority for Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party had the anchor going on a rant. 

In the video, the anchor can be seen talking about the Delhi voters and accusing them of not caring about issues like the Balakot air strikes, Ram Temple in Ayodhya, or revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. Instead, he stated that they only care about their own personal issues and are selfish about the topics they discuss 'over drinks.'

sudhir chaudhury
Source: ThePrint

His video has gone viral on social media. 

The results of the Delhi elections will be announced on February 11. 